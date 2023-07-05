Love Island 2023’s Casa Amor recoupling takes place tonight as Maya Jama returns to the villa.

In the main villa, Maya greets the boys and Casa Amor girls around the Firepit.

She says: “Well boys, as you know tonight will be a recoupling where every one of you will have a very important decision to make. I‘m going to ask each of you one by one whether you want to stick with your current partner who’s been living in Casa Amor, or if you want to recouple with one of these beautiful girls stood in front of you.

Love Island: SR10: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya enters the villa. ©ITV Plc

“The girls in Casa Amor have also been given the choice whether they want to stick with you or recouple with one of the new boys.”

She adds: “Remember Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test and these last few days would have put your trust and loyalties to the test. Do you have faith in your partner? Or do you think she will have strayed?”

In one of the most nail biting Casa Amor recouplings, new relationships are formed, secrets are revealed and connections are pushed to the limit.

Going into the Casa Amor week, the couples were Scott & Catherine, Ella & Tyrique, Jess & Mitchel, Leah & Montel and Zachariah & Kady. Whitney and Sammy were both single.

The hair raising reactions of the results see the Islanders gasp as the Casa Amor ongoings come to light.

The initial joy of one couple’s reunion soon starts to fade as one half of the couple may not have been as loyal as they claim to be.

As a Casa Amor girl reveals all, there’s gasps from Islanders in disbelief.

Love Island: SR10: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly. ©ITV Plc

Which Islanders remained loyal and who has had their head turned?

As well as the dramas of the recoupling, upon re-entering the main Villa, the girls are shocked to see a familiar face at the fire pit.



Love Island 2023 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.