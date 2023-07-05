Love Island: SR10: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

Six Islanders are reportedly set to be dumped from the Love Island villa in this week’s Casa Amor recoupling.

Last weekend saw the original couples split up for the show’s now traditional Casa Amor relationship test.

The girls moved into a separate villa joined by six new guys while the original boys were joined by five new girls – and returning Islander Molly – in the main villa.



Love Island: SR9: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.

Tonight they will be seen recoupling and insiders have said there will be tears.

Based on past years, each of the original couples will individually decide if they want to recouple in their original pairing or couple up with one of the new Islanders. Those left single will face being dumped from the villa.

A source shared with The Sun newspaper: “Six islanders got dumped from the island – it was a mass axing. Everyone was crying and it was so tense – nobody could guess who would recouple and who would come back single.

“It’ll be an unmissable episode – even Maya Jama was shocked by some of the choices!”

At the start of Casa Amor the official couples were Scott & Catherine, Ella & Tyrique, Jess & Mitchel, Leah & Montel and Zachariah & Kady while Whitney and Sammy were both single.

This week has seen Ella’s head turned by new boy Ouzy while Sammy has been finding it hard getting to know both new girls Gabby and Amber.

Love Island: SR10: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly during the recoupling. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Zach found himself back with Molly after her return to the villa – but will he decide to recouple with her or reunite with Kady? And who will be the six unlucky Islanders who are leaving the villa?

Maya Jama will return to the villa to oversee the proceedings with drama sure to follow over the next few nights.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.