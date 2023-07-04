Tonight's Love Island spoilers as heads turn in Casa Amor

Love Island: SR10: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ouzy and Ella chat. ©ITV Plc

Love Island’s Casa Amor week continues tonight on ITV with flirting, grafting and a game of truth or dare.

Casa Amor is the ultimate relationship test and it’s proving to tempt Ella – currently coupled up with Tyrique – as she continues to get to know Ouzy.

Sharing a bed, Ella admits: “You coming in has confused me, there could definitely be something there.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ouzy and Ella chat. ©ITV Plc

Ouzy agrees and goes on to ask Ella about a comment she previously made as he asks: “Around the fire pit you said you were closed off…”

Ella assures Ouzy that she only has eyes for him and Tyrique as she says: “Yeah… I’m closed off to everyone else…”

As the conversation continues, Ouzy says: “So it’s me and Ty?”

Ella replies: “Pretty much.”

As night falls at Casa Amor, Kady suggests the Islanders play a game of ‘Truth or Dare’ in an attempt to spice things up around the fire pit.

The original girls and new boys get further acquainted with each other as they kiss, twerk and dance as part of the dares.

Whitney comments on the night’s antics: “It was a good game… but was it just a game? Or was it all truths?”

Meanwhile in the original villa, Sammy is seemingly attracted to both Amber and Gabby.

Love Island: SR10: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Amber and Sammy kiss. ©ITV Plc

He confides in Tyrique: “Between these two girls, I don’t know who I’m feeling more.”

Tyrique advises: “I’m gonna say this once, I say kiss both of them tonight.”

Sammy responds: “It doesn’t work like that bro… if I kiss both of them, that’s not going to change how I feel about the pair of them or possibly mess up things with how I feel about Jess…”

Deciding to take Tyrique’s advice, Sammy pulls Amber for a chat and is quick to lean in for a snog.

After they kiss Amber says: “You better not have kissed Gabby by the way…”

Sammy replies: “I haven’t kissed her, not yet…”

Love Island: SR10: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Gabby and Sammy kiss. ©ITV Plc

Shortly after, Sammy pulls Gabby for a chat and also places a kiss on her lips in the exact same spot he kissed Amber in earlier.

Sammy says to Gabby: “I was just trying to get some clarity…”

With Sammy getting his graft on in the Villa, as well as thinking about Jess over at Casa Amor, which girl will he go for?

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.