Love Island spoilers! Whitney and Zach head on a date - and Kady wants answers

There’s drama on Love Island tonight as Whitney heads out of the villa on a date with Zach.

This evening begins as Mitchel pulls Kady for a chat to discuss her recent dinner with Zach.

Mitchel questions how Kady really feels and reveals she is still in his top three girls, saying: “You shouldn’t have closed your door too early. The reason why I grabbed you was because Zach just went ‘yeah it was a bit dry, the conversations not getting better’…”

Kady wastes no time in discussing Mitchel’s comments with Zach as she wants to be certain they are compatible.

Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX, Pictured: Mitchel and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc

Kady says: “I’m not going to waste all my energy on you if I don’t see something working on the outside… I think we’re different.”

The following morning Zach pulls Mitchel for a chat as he’s keen to get clarity on exactly what he said to Kady.

Zach tells Mitch he would have preferred him to drop a hint about wanting to speak with Kady as he says: “You don’t want people to go around saying snakey sh*t.”

Mitchel admits this blunder and apologises, as Zach tells him: “I hate any irrational dumb drama, you’ve really thrown me in it, anytime we’ve had an issue it’s come from your side.”

Soon a text arrives in the villa as singletons Sammy and Whitney are invited to choose an Islander to take out on a romantic date.

Sammy chooses Jess and Whitney follows up on her conversation with Zach by selecting him for some more one-on-one time.

Exploring his connection with Whitney, Zach says: “Shocked you picked me but definitely glad you did…. we’ve also kissed a hundred times and not spoken.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Zachariah on a date. ©ITV Plc

He adds: “I don’t really know why it’s taken as long as it has for us to have a conversation…”

Returning to the villa and catching up with all of the girls, Whitney says in front of Kady: “I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t chemistry, it was a vibe I’m not going to front.”

Following this, Kady pulls Zach for a chat as she wants to know exactly where she stands.

Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc

Kady says: “You want to get to know her, just be honest with me… I just want you to be honest.”

Will they come to a resolution or does more drama unfold?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.