Love Island spoilers! Whitney and Zach head on a date - and Kady wants answers

Posted by Josh Darvill
Zachariah and Kady chat
Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc
There’s drama on Love Island tonight as Whitney heads out of the villa on a date with Zach.

This evening begins as Mitchel pulls Kady for a chat to discuss her recent dinner with Zach.

Mitchel questions how Kady really feels and reveals she is still in his top three girls, saying: “You shouldn’t have closed your door too early. The reason why I grabbed you was because Zach just went ‘yeah it was a bit dry, the conversations not getting better’…”

Kady wastes no time in discussing Mitchel’s comments with Zach as she wants to be certain they are compatible.

Mitchel and Kady chat
Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX, Pictured: Mitchel and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc

Kady says: “I’m not going to waste all my energy on you if I don’t see something working on the outside… I think we’re different.”

The following morning Zach pulls Mitchel for a chat as he’s keen to get clarity on exactly what he said to Kady.

Zach tells Mitch he would have preferred him to drop a hint about wanting to speak with Kady as he says: “You don’t want people to go around saying snakey sh*t.”

Mitchel admits this blunder and apologises, as Zach tells him: “I hate any irrational dumb drama, you’ve really thrown me in it, anytime we’ve had an issue it’s come from your side.”

Soon a text arrives in the villa as singletons Sammy and Whitney are invited to choose an Islander to take out on a romantic date.

Sammy chooses Jess and Whitney follows up on her conversation with Zach by selecting him for some more one-on-one time.

Exploring his connection with Whitney, Zach says: “Shocked you picked me but definitely glad you did…. we’ve also kissed a hundred times and not spoken.”

Whitney and Zachariah on a date
Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Zachariah on a date. ©ITV Plc

He adds: “I don’t really know why it’s taken as long as it has for us to have a conversation…”

Returning to the villa and catching up with all of the girls, Whitney says in front of Kady: “I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t chemistry, it was a vibe I’m not going to front.”

Following this, Kady pulls Zach for a chat as she wants to know exactly where she stands.

Zachariah and Kady chat
Love Island: SR10: Ep25 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc

Kady says: “You want to get to know her, just be honest with me… I just want you to be honest.”

Will they come to a resolution or does more drama unfold?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

