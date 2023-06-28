Love Island spoilers! Whitney makes a move on Zachariah after Mehdi's exit

Love Island: SR10: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Zachariah. ©ITV Plc

Whitney makes a move on Zachariah in tonight’s Love Island fresh from Mehdi’s elimination.

Mehdi left the villa last night after polling last in the latest viewer vote, leaving the villa and Whitney single.

This evening, Whitney confides in the girls.

Love Island: SR10: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Ella. ©ITV Plc

As the girls rally around to support Whitney, Jess says: “Babe let it out, I can see you’re really holding it in.”

Trusting her girls and the closeness of their friendships, Whitney opens up and allows her emotions to show.

Overhearing from the daybeds with the boys, Scott says: “That’s days and weeks of emotions.”

Zach adds: “That’s what I was saying about the whole Mehdi and Whitney thing, you can see it was real.”

The next evening and Whitney seems to be back to herself as she decides it’s time to explore other connections following Mehdi’s departure.

Pulling Zachariah for a chat in the den, Whitney is quick to bring up him kissing her during the Heart Rate Challenge.

Whitney says: “How come you are kissing me in challenges?”

Zach adds: “You’ve kissed me in challenges as well. I like this though…”

Love Island: SR10: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy, Whitney, Ella, Tyrique, Scott, Catherine, Jess, Mitchel, Zachariah, Kady, dinner dates ©ITV Plc

Whitney: “Are you shocked by this conversation? Where do you stand with Kady?”

Zach: “It’s super early days but this has been a good conversation…we can definitely have a good conversation tomorrow.”

Meanwhile this evening, as the two single Islanders, Whitney and Sammy are put in charge of cooking a couples dinner.

The Islanders will be treated to a two course menu, first up is Whitney’s Wild Spag Bol followed by Sammy’s Sexy Sundae but ‘Sammy Ramsay’s’ cooking skills are not quite up to scratch leaving him to put his own spin on things, serving up some delightful ‘pasta mash’ as opposed to spaghetti.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.