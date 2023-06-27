Mehdi Edno has spoken out after his exit from Love Island 2023 this week.

Mehdi was one of two Islanders who was dumped from the villa after a public vote.

Reacting to his departure, Mehdi said: “It’s always a sad feeling when you have to leave somewhere, but that was such a great experience, I’m so thankful for it. I’ve met incredible people, and made friends for life. I feel like I could’ve found love with Whitney, so it’s to be continued on that one.

Love Island: SR10: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Medhi on a date. ©ITV Plc

“When you step into the Villa, you need to always be ready to leave. I’ve made it this far and I’m very happy overall.”

Discussing his relationship with Whitney, Mehdi shared: “I’d say it was great. We had ups and downs but if we focus on the ups they were so good.

“Obviously it’s hard for me to leave now as we had something good going on but I’m hopeful we can make things work, for now she needs to live her experience to the fullest.”

And inviting her to visit France after she leaves the villa, Mehdi added: “We’d have to go and eat some snails! Of course we would go to romantic restaurants, nice walks, go see the Eiffel Tower in Paris and do whatever she wants to do. I’d be her tour guide.”

As for his thoughts on the other Islanders, Mehdi said: “My besties in the Villa were definitely Zachariah and Jess because I can relate to them.

“Zachariah is like me, we are quiet and always chilling. Jess has the purest soul and she’s genuine, I was like a big brother to her.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Medhi and Whitney. ©ITV Plc

However it’s Ella & Tyrique he is backing to win: “They have been a strong couple since day one – they always make the effort with each other.

“They are both so genuine and like each other. From inside the Villa it was so beautiful to see and I can’t wait to watch them blossom even more.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.