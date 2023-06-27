Love Island spoilers! Public vote results shock Islanders

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess gets a text sat next to Whitney. ©ITV Plc

The public have been voting for their favourite boy and favourite girl and the results are revealed in tonight’s Love Island.

This evening Kady receives a text, announcing: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit.”

As their phones start to ping, the results leave the Islanders speechless.

Love Island: SR10: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy and Jess. ©ITV Plc

What impact will this have on the Islanders? And who will be leaving the Villa?

Before the results, the Islanders take on a brand new challenge called The Kissing Competition.

Taking place by the pool, the boys are blindfolded wearing noise cancelling headphones and lined up ready for the kissing to commence. Each girl then takes it in turns to kiss the boys one-by-one, receiving a score out of ten, the girl with the most points is crowned winner.

Elsewhere tonight, Following Tyrique deciding to be closed off with Ella and Zachariah less fortunately being served some pie from Kady, the boys decide that the best way to a girl’s heart is through food as they chef up breakfast for Ella and Kady.

Love Island: SR10: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Catherine and Zachariah in the kissing challenge. ©ITV Plc

Admitting they can’t cook, the newly named “Zach Ramsay” and Tyrique’s breakfast gets underway as they attempt to make the girls eggs and avocado on toast.

Kady reacts: “Who would have thought, not kissing someone back and then you get breakfast the next day…it actually worked out great.”

However there’s an awkward moment when Kady mistakenly calls Zachariah the name of her partner from series 2, Zachariah picks up on this and says: “My name is Zach, Kady.”

Kady quips back: “Did I say Zach?”

Zachariah replies: “No, you said Scott.”

Kady adds: “Oh my god, I swear, it’s giving me the nostalgic vibes from series 2.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady, Ella and Zachariah having Breakfast ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, after days of pondering her relationship with Mitchel, Jess decides it’s time to pull Sammy for a chat.

Sammy opens up to Jess, saying: “I’m in a position where I’m not ready to be closed off. The thing between me and you, we didn’t shut the door. Everyone else shut it for us and we didn’t have a say in it.”

Jess responds: “I do genuinely feel like something is there but if you want to close that down, I understand that.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.