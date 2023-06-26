Love Island spoilers! Whitney fumes at Mehdi while Zach makes a move on Kady

There’s dates and drama in tonight’s latest episode of Love Island 2023.

Fresh from last night’s Heart Rate Challenge, Whitney wants words with Mehdi over his decision to kiss four girls during the game.

Speaking among the group, Whitney asks: “Why are you kissing everyone?”

Love Island: SR10: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mehdi and Whitney chat. ©ITV Plc

They later chat in private with Whitney saying: “How can you not gauge emotional awareness? Every single boy kissed the one they are most interested in.”

Will the two be able to clear the air? Or has the Heart Rate Challenge left the couple questioning more than just their dance moves?

Meanwhile, Zach confides in Mitchel about his feelings for Kady, telling him: “I definitely need to secure a cheeky kiss.”

Mitchel says: “When the moment arises you’ll know if it’s right or wrong to do. I think tonight go for a chat and go, ‘ah, it’s a bit loud here’, let’s go upstairs to the terrace.”

Later that evening with the couple sitting on the terrace, Zach tells Kady: “I’m definitely glad you picked me as well…I’d almost say I’ve got some nerves which is nice… it’s a weird feeling for me to be honest. I’ve not had nerves in a very, very, very long time.”

Will Zach pluck up the courage to secure his cheeky kiss?

Love Island: SR10: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Kady chat. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere tonight, Tyrique and Ella are whisked away from the Villa to a romantic rooftop location for their first date.

Tyrique tells Ella his friends and family would love her but asks if she would ever consider moving down south?

As the conversation continues, Ella says: “I can see you have feelings for me…the fact that I can see you really trying means a lot.”

Tyrique adds: “I’ve had feelings in the past…but you’re the person that’s made me realise I can have strong feelings. I didn’t think I was capable, that’s why I’ll always have love and respect for you.”

As the sun sets, is Tyrique finally ready to close himself off to Ella? Or will he continue to keep his options open?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.