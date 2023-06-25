The heart rate challenge returns to Love Island tonight after the Islanders react to Molly’s shock exit.
This evening’s episode continues from where Friday left off with Molly dumped from the Villa in one of the biggest twists in Love Island history.
As Molly prepares to leave, Catherine comforts her by saying: “Love always finds a way.”
Kady feels awkward and worries what Zach’s reaction will be. Pulling her for a chat, will Zach be open to getting to know Kady? And what will be the aftermath of Molly’s departure?
Meanwhile, Molly’s exit has a ripple effect on the Villa and sees Ella thinking about her and Tyrique.
Approaching Tyrique, Ella wants to know where their relationship is heading.
Tyrique tells Ella he “misses the game” of being single, as it’s all he knows.
With Tyrique not closing himself off, will Ella decide it’s time to draw a line under their relationship or can the two continue to progress?
Later in the evening, Pulses are set to race as the girls and boys take part in a sexy heart rate dance challenge.
A text announces: “Islanders, it’s time to get each other’s hearts racing in tonight’s Boys vs Girls Challenge #BackToTwerk #GetSexy”
From a sassy cheerleader to a cheeky cupid plus a sexy fireman, a knockout boxer and more, the Islanders show off their best moves as temperatures rise.
Who will come out on top by getting the Islanders’ hearts pumping the most? And will there be some shock results leaving them to question their couples..?
Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.