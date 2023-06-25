Love Island: SR10: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mehdi, Mitchel and Sammy during the Heart Rate Dance challenge. ©ITV Plc

The heart rate challenge returns to Love Island tonight after the Islanders react to Molly’s shock exit.

This evening’s episode continues from where Friday left off with Molly dumped from the Villa in one of the biggest twists in Love Island history.

As Molly prepares to leave, Catherine comforts her by saying: “Love always finds a way.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly. ©ITV Plc

Kady feels awkward and worries what Zach’s reaction will be. Pulling her for a chat, will Zach be open to getting to know Kady? And what will be the aftermath of Molly’s departure?

Meanwhile, Molly’s exit has a ripple effect on the Villa and sees Ella thinking about her and Tyrique.

Approaching Tyrique, Ella wants to know where their relationship is heading.

Tyrique tells Ella he “misses the game” of being single, as it’s all he knows.

With Tyrique not closing himself off, will Ella decide it’s time to draw a line under their relationship or can the two continue to progress?

Love Island: SR10: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney during the Heart Rate Dance challenge. ©ITV Plc

Later in the evening, Pulses are set to race as the girls and boys take part in a sexy heart rate dance challenge.

A text announces: “Islanders, it’s time to get each other’s hearts racing in tonight’s Boys vs Girls Challenge #BackToTwerk #GetSexy”

Love Island: SR10: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady during the Heart Rate Dance challenge. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Montel and Leah during the Heart Rate Dance challenge. ©ITV Plc

From a sassy cheerleader to a cheeky cupid plus a sexy fireman, a knockout boxer and more, the Islanders show off their best moves as temperatures rise.

Who will come out on top by getting the Islanders’ hearts pumping the most? And will there be some shock results leaving them to question their couples..?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.