One girl has been dumped from Love Island 2023 tonight in a shocking twist.
Tonight’s episode saw former series 2 Islander Kady McDermott make a dramatic return to the Villa.
While the girls were out of the villa on a spa day, Kady surprised the boys by announcing: “Alright boys, who’s ready for a pocket rocket?”
Kady gathered the boys around the fire pit and started getting to know each of them. She then took a selfie with the boys which was sent to the girls before they returned to the villa to greet the new arrival.
Later in the evening, a text called all the Islanders to gather around the fire pit immediately.
A follow up text announced: “Kady, it’s time for you to make a very big decision. Please stand in front of the firepit.
“As you are single, you must decide a boy to steal of your choice to couple up with.”
Making her decision: “I mean I’ve not even been 24 hours so this is a hard decision… I’ still deciding now in my head to be honest I’m going on the initial attraction and someone I probably want to get to know more.
“This particular boy has caught my eye, he is someone I’d be attracted to in the outside world and I want to get to know him more. The boy I would like to couple up with is… Zachariah.”
Zachariah’s former partner Molly then got a text.
It read: “Molly you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.”
“I’m so sorry,” reacted Kady as the other Islanders stood up in shock at the news.
Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.