One girl has been dumped from Love Island 2023 tonight in a shocking twist.

Tonight’s episode saw former series 2 Islander Kady McDermott make a dramatic return to the Villa.

While the girls were out of the villa on a spa day, Kady surprised the boys by announcing: “Alright boys, who’s ready for a pocket rocket?”

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

Kady gathered the boys around the fire pit and started getting to know each of them. She then took a selfie with the boys which was sent to the girls before they returned to the villa to greet the new arrival.

Later in the evening, a text called all the Islanders to gather around the fire pit immediately.

A follow up text announced: “Kady, it’s time for you to make a very big decision. Please stand in front of the firepit.

“As you are single, you must decide a boy to steal of your choice to couple up with.”

Making her decision: “I mean I’ve not even been 24 hours so this is a hard decision… I’ still deciding now in my head to be honest I’m going on the initial attraction and someone I probably want to get to know more.

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly and Zachariah react. ©ITV Plc

“This particular boy has caught my eye, he is someone I’d be attracted to in the outside world and I want to get to know him more. The boy I would like to couple up with is… Zachariah.”

Zachariah’s former partner Molly then got a text.

It read: “Molly you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady and Zachariah react. ©ITV Plc

“I’m so sorry,” reacted Kady as the other Islanders stood up in shock at the news.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.