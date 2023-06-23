Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady arrives at the villa. ©ITV Plc

Kady McDermott makes a return to the villa on Love Island tonight and faces the biggest twist in the show’s history.

In this evening’s episode, the girls get a text inviting them to enjoy some pampering as they’re invited on a boy-free spa day.

Whitney reads: “Girls, it’s time to unwind and indulge as you are going on a spa day. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #CoolAsACucumber #ItsGivingChillVibes”

Love Island: SR10: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady meets to boys: Montel, Tyrique, Sammy, Mitchel, Lady, Scott, Mehdi and Zachariah. ©ITV Plc

Chilling around the spa pool, girl talk soon turns to the boys and a status update on everyone’s relationships with the majority of the girls declaring they are content and happy with their partners.

Back in the villa, new bombshell and former series 2 Islander Kady McDermott makes an entrance..

She announces to the boys: “Alright boys, who’s ready for a pocket rocket?”

Kady wastes no time in gathering the boys around the fire pit and asking who is completely closed off, telling the boys to be true to themselves and be honest.

As Sammy and Mehdi take Kady for a Villa tour, she jokingly calls down from the terrace to the others: “Looking for my Romeo!”

Throughout the day Kady chats to each of the boys as she gets to know all of her fellow Islanders.

The group then take a selfie with Kady and send it to the girls while they’re still at the spa.

Halting the relaxing spa day, how will the girls react and will they be rushing back to the Villa to see their boys and meet this newest bombshell?