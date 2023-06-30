Love Island Casa Amor 2023 begins - get a first look at the new villa

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Case Amour Villa. ©ITV Plc

Love Island’s Casa Amor is to make a dramatic return – and the start date is coming soon.

The dastardly second villa has been at the centre of much drama in past series and will be back for 2023.

The mid-series twist usually sees the original boys and girls split into separate villas, each joined by a host of newbies.

In the ultimate relationship test, they’ll spend days away from one another as they get to know the new singletons.

At the end of their stay apart, the original couples will each individually decide if they want to reunite or couple up with someone new – not knowing what their partner’s chose.

Only when the Islanders all return to the main villa is it revealed who remained loyal and who recoupled.

The start of Casa Amor for 2023 is this weekend with the brand new Casa Amor Villa unveiled in tonight’s episode (30 June).

These first look pictures show how the second villa offers up all of the usual Love Island luxuries from scenic views to an epic pool – and plenty of beds.

But what drama will the twist see this year?

The current official couples in the villa are Scott & Catherine, Ella & Tyrique, Jess & Mitchel, Leah & Montel and Zachariah & Kady while Whitney and Sammy are both single.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.