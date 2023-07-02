Love Island has revealed the 2023 Casa Amor cast for this summer’s series.

A total of 12 new islanders will join the show as the current line up of couples are put to the ultimate relationship test.

They will be split up across two villas before six new girls join the current guys and six new boys move in with the girls.

Based on past series, each half of the original couples will separately decide whether or not they want to recouple with their partner or form a new couple with one of the newbies. Only when the two villas reunite will they know which decision each other has made.

Meet the new Casa Amor Islanders for this summer below…

Love Island Casa Amor cast revealed

Molly Marsh

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Job: Musical Theatre Performer and Social Media Creator

Instagram username: @mollygracemarsh

Molly returns to the Islander having been dumped from the villa by Kady just over a week ago. She had been coupled up with Zachariah.

Tink Reading

Age: 26

From: Birmingham

Job: Project Manager

Instagram username: @tinkreadingxo

On who she wants to couple up with, Tink says: “It’s between two. The first one would be Mitchel, I like how he has his friends’ backs in there but he also isn’t afraid to say his opinion to his friends if he doesn’t agree with them. I also have that quality, I won’t just agree with my friends because they’re my friends. Obviously he is really good looking as well and my type on paper.

“I also like Scott, he seems really genuine. He hasn’t messed about in there – he knows what he likes and he’s stuck with it. He hasn’t done the whole, ‘I’m going to play games’, he just seems genuine in what he says.”

Danielle Mazhindu

Age: 25

From: Liverpool

Job: Recruitment Assistant and Occupational Therapy Student

Instagram username: @daniellemazhindu

Danielle says: “For the longest time I have been saying Tyrique as my number one but now I have changed my mind! I just think he’s not my personality type, so he’s now out.

“It would be Zach because he’s the most my type – good looking, tall, chilled and laid back. Montel gives a similar vibe to Zach, so he is also someone I have my eye on.

“Scott as well, his eyes are amazing. He’s so sweet and seems very cute.”

Amber Wise

Age: 19

From: Buckinghamshire

Job: Graphic Design Student

Instagram username: @amberwse

Amber says: “Montel, he is my usual type but he also seems really sweet and genuine. He’s really hot, which always helps. He’s into his fitness and I need a guy that enjoys working out, because I also love the gym. I think we will work well together.

“Sammy, he seems really cheeky. I like a guy to keep me on my toes – I love a confusing guy, so I’m sure that would be great ha!

“Tyrique, he’s a carbon copy of the boys I have previously dated. He’s obviously a semi-professional footballer and football is a big part of my family. I am very family oriented so I would want them to fit into my family.”

Gabby Jeffery

Age: 24

From: Newcastle

Job: Creative Assistant

Instagram username: @gabriellejefferyy

Gabby says: “I have my eyes on a few boys, all for different reasons. My top three are Zach, Scott and Mitch. They are all really handsome but I like all of their individual personalities.

“I think Mitch is super outgoing and has a fun side to him, Zach seems really laid back and chilled which I also like. Scott for me seems like a mixture of both so I’m excited to see what they are all like in person.”

Abi Moores

Age: 25

From: Hampshire

Job: Flight Attendant

Instagram username: @abimooresxox

Abi says: “I’ve got three boys in mind: Scott, Mitch and Sammy. Scott, he’s so good looking! He’s my type to an absolute T; dark hair, gorgeous body.

“Mitch, I fancied him from day one, the second he walked in. I like his northern accent. I was born in Manchester, so we have a little connection. I think he’s so good looking and he’s got an amazing body.

“Sammy, he’s really good energy and a cheeky chappy. I love his little grin.”

Kodie Murphy

Age: 20

From: Birmingham

Job: Social Media Marketer

Instagram username: @kodiemurphy

Kodie says: “Jess is my weak point as I do love a blonde. Leah is a very pretty girl but Jess’ personality is stand out for me. She can give good banter!”

Ouzy See

Age: 28

From: Edinburgh

Job: Footballer, Tradesman and Model

Instagram username: @ouzysee_

Ouzy says: “If I was in there from the start it would have been Ella. I’ve met Ella before on a photoshoot we were both working on and also on nights out in Edinburgh, although nothing has ever happened between us.

“I also like Leah, she’s incredibly pretty, I’m looking forward to getting to know her more. Kady interests me too, I watched her on Series 2 and she was a bit of a firecracker.”

Zachary Ashford

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Job: Senior Sales Executive

Instagram username: @z_ashford

Zachary says: “At the minute my main one would be Jess, I get a lot of good vibes from her. I think she comes from a good family, she’s confident and has a lot of banter, I think we would get along really well. I feel like I’m her type, so could be a good match.

“Leah, a fellow Northerner. She’s a beautiful looking girl – the eye contact thing that I see her do is appealing and I want to see that in real life. She seems very sweet – I like that.”

Elom Ahlijah-Wilson

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Masseuse and Fitness Trainer

Instagram username: @_truegains

Elom says: “All the girls are all beautiful. I want to see their energy levels. If I speak to them and like their vibe, I’d want to couple up with them.

“Whitney has good energy, so does Leah and Ella. I’m just going to go there and try to talk with all of the girls.”

Lochan Nowacki

Age: 25

From: Windsor

Job: Account Manager

Instagram username: @lochan_nowacki

Lochan says: “My top is definitely Kady. She seems like a very grounded person, and has that mature side to her but you know she can have a lot of fun. I like her maturity compared to some of the other girls. She’s very much taking her time to build on relationships and speak to people. And she’s obviously gorgeous!”

Benjamin Noel

Age: 26

From: London

Job: Fitness Business Owner

Instagram username: @benjaminn_noell

Benjamin says: “I’m most intrigued by Leah and I don’t think she’s met her match yet, the traits she has are what I look for in a girl.

“I also like Kady, she’s really attractive so I want to figure out if we match in terms of our personalities. Whitney is another girl I’m drawn to, she’s a really cool girl.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.