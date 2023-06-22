Kady McDermott returns to Love Island as brand new bombshell

Kady McDermott is to make a shock return to Love Island as the latest bombshell arrival this summer.

Kady originally appeared on the show’s second series in 2016, finishing in third place with Scott Thomas.

Seven years on and she’s set to head back into the villa as the new bombshell in 2023’s summer season.

Love Island: What Happened Next: Ep1 on ITV2. Pictured: Kady McDermott. ©ITV

Following a fresh recoupling in the villa tonight (Thursday), a teaser showed Kady making her way to surprise the current Islanders.

Going back onto the show, 27-year-old Kady says she has her eyes on Zachariah, Tyrique and Mitchel You can follow her on Instagram at @kadymcdermott.

Her entrance comes hot on the heels of a fresh recoupling tonight.

In the latest episode, Mehdi got a shock text, reading: “Can all Islanders gather round the fire pit immediately.”

Whitney then read a text explaining that the girls will be choosing who they want to couple up with. But, as the newest arrivals, the two new bombshells Mal and Montel, got first choice at the fire pit.

First up, Montel McKenzie coupled up with Leah Taylor.

Next, Mal Nichol chose to couple up with Sammy Root.

Ella Thomas coupled up with Tyrique Hyde, Whitney Adebayo coupled up with Mehdi Edno and Catherine Agbaje coupled up with Scott van-der-Sluis.

Jess Harding coupled up with Mitchel Taylor and finally Molly Marsh coupled up with Zachariah Noble.

How will the new couples react to the latest bombshell?

Meanwhile, Kady is not the first former Islander to return to the villa.

Last year saw Adam Collard, who originally appeared in the show’s fourth series, make a surprise comeback.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.