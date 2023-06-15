Celebrity MasterChef 2023 is on its way to on BBC One – who’s on the line up for the new series?
A brand new line up of celebrity contestants will be competing in the kitchen in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef.
From actors and popstars to Love Islanders and drag queens, this year’s famous faces are more diverse then ever.
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 – the 18th series so far – begins on BBC One and iPlayer this summer with a start date to be confirmed.
For now, meet the full line up of contestants below!
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line up
Amy Walsh
Actor
Apl.de.Ap
Rapper and philanthropist
Cheryl Hole
Drag artist
Dani Dyer
Broadcaster and reality star
Dave Benson Phillips
TV presenter and entertainer
Dianne Buswell
Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer
Jamelia
Actor, singer and songwriter
James Buckley
Actor
Locksmith
Musician
Luca Bish
Love Island reality star
Marcus Brigstocke
Comedian and actor
Max George
The Wanted star and musician
Mica Ven
TV personality
Michael Praed
Actor
Remi Burgz
Radio broadcaster
Richie Anderson
TV and radio personality
Sam Fox
Singer and former glamour model
Shazia Mirza
Comedian
Terry Christian
Award-winning comedian and broadcaster
Wynne Evans
Opera singer and broadcaster
As ever, the full list of celebs on the 2023 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.
They will have to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace to make it into the semi-final week where they’ll face even tougher challenges. In the grand final, one will take the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 title.
The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Celebrity MasterChef champions, Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on BBC One and iPlayer.