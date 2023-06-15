tellymix
Who's on Celebrity MasterChef 2023? Line up of celebrity contestants revealed!

Posted by Josh Darvill
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line up: Headshots of all the celebrities
Celebrity MasterChef 2023 is on its way to on BBC One – who’s on the line up for the new series?

A brand new line up of celebrity contestants will be competing in the kitchen in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef.

From actors and popstars to Love Islanders and drag queens, this year’s famous faces are more diverse then ever.

Celebrity Masterchef judges John Torode, Gregg Wallace pose with the show's trophy
Celebrity Masterchef judges John Torode, Gregg Wallace. Credit: Shine TV,Production

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 – the 18th series so far – begins on BBC One and iPlayer this summer with a start date to be confirmed.

For now, meet the full line up of contestants below!

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line up

Amy Walsh

Actor

Amy Walsh
Amy Walsh. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Apl.de.Ap

Rapper and philanthropist

Apl.de.ap
Apl.de.ap. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Cheryl Hole

Drag artist

Cheryl Hole
Cheryl Hole. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Dani Dyer

Broadcaster and reality star

Dani Dyer
Dani Dyer. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Dave Benson Phillips

TV presenter and entertainer

Dave Benson Phillips
Dave Benson Phillips. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Dianne Buswell

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer

Dianne Buswell
Dianne Buswell. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Jamelia

Actor, singer and songwriter

Jamelia
Jamelia. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

James Buckley

Actor

James Buckley
James Buckley. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Locksmith

Musician

Locksmith
Locksmith. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Luca Bish

Love Island reality star

Luca Bish
Luca Bish. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Marcus Brigstocke

Comedian and actor

Marcus Brigstocke
Marcus Brigstocke. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Max George

The Wanted star and musician

Max George
Max George. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Mica Ven

TV personality

Mica Ven
Mica Ven. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Michael Praed

Actor

Michael Praed.
Michael Praed. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Remi Burgz

Radio broadcaster

Remi Burgz
Remi Burgz. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Richie Anderson

TV and radio personality

Richie Anderson
Richie Anderson. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Sam Fox

Singer and former glamour model

Sam Fox
Sam Fox. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Shazia Mirza

Comedian

Shazia Mirza
Shazia Mirza. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Terry Christian

Award-winning comedian and broadcaster

Terry Christian
Terry Christian. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

Wynne Evans

Opera singer and broadcaster

Wynne Evans
Wynne Evans. Credit: BBC/Shine TV

 

As ever, the full list of celebs on the 2023 lineup will be split into four groups of five who will take part in the heats each week.

They will have to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace to make it into the semi-final week where they’ll face even tougher challenges. In the grand final, one will take the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 title.

The winner will follow in the footsteps of previous Celebrity MasterChef champions, Lisa Snowdon, Kadeena Cox, Riyadh Khalaf, Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge, Angellica Bell, Alexis Conran, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Ade Edmondson, Emma Kennedy, Phil Vickery, Lisa Faulkner, Jayne Middlemiss, Liz McClarnon, Nadia Sawalha and Matt Dawson.

Celebrity MasterChef 2023 airs on BBC One and iPlayer.

