One girl has been dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results.

Yesterday evening saw all the Islanders asked to gather around the firepit for a new recoupling.

With everyone in place, a text announced: “Tonight there will be a recoupling where the boys will pick which girls they would like to couple up with. The girls not picked to be in a couple will be left single and vulnerable.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Medhi tells Ella and Ruchee of the decision as Zachariah, Charlotte, Sammy, Jess, Whitney, Tyrique, Leah, Mitchel, Molly, André and Catherine look on. ©ITV Plc

A follow up message read: “Charlotte and Leah- as the newest arrivals, before the boys make any decisions you will choose who you’d like to couple up with first.”

Leah and Charlotte chose to couple up with Tyrique and Zachariah respectively. André coupled up with Catherine, Mehdi chose Whitney, Sammy opted to couple up with Jess and Mitchel picked Molly.

As a result, Ruchee and Ella were left single.

However in a further twist, it was the other Islanders who had to decide which would to stay and who would be leaving the villa immediately.

Tonight, the Islanders revealed their decision to keep Ella, meaning it was Ruchee Gurung who left the villa this evening.

Mehdi delivered the news, saying: “This has been a hard decision to make. Everyone loves you and wants the best for you. We had to make a decision and we based it on potential so the girl we have decided to save is Ella.”

Catherine said: “This is very difficult, it’s obviously not nice seeing two of your friends standing up there.”

Mitchel added: “I get on with both of them, they’re both my mates and I adore Ruchee, she’s just had a bit of bad luck…”

Jess said: “They both have amazing personalities and it’s just unfortunate that it’s come to this.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.