Molly and Zachariah share a kiss on Love Island 2023 tonight.

Following Zachariah’s dates with the two new bombshells Leah and Charlotte last night, this evening he heads up to the terrace with Molly.

Molly tells Zachariah: “Watching was difficult…”

Love Island: SR10: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly and Zachariah kiss. ©ITV Plc

Zachariah says: “I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this. I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice…”

Then Zachariah leans in for a kiss.

He adds afterwards: “I think it’s been a long time coming. Definitely something I could get used to though.”

With their fellow Islanders watching on from the garden, what will their reactions be?

Love Island: SR10: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess and Ella. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere, after Tyrique’s dates with Leah and Charlotte, Ella sits down with him to find out how they went. Asked whether he wants to get to know both girls, he says: “I don’t know. If I’m being honest, when I was on the dates you were in the back of my head still. I said to them it would take a lot… if we have conversations and that, my mind could change, I told them I’m not fully closed off basically.”

Later that evening, Ella watches on from the kitchen as Tyrique chats to Leah by the firepit.

While they’re chatting, Tyriqye asks Leah to show him her outfit. Ella says to Jess: “He’s proper looking in her eyes… why did she just get up and twirl for him?”

Love Island: SR10: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Medhi on a date. ©ITV Plc

With bombshell Leah’s arrival already causing tension, will she manage to turn Tyrique’s head?

Meanwhile, Whitney receives a text inviting her and Medhi out on their very first date outside of the Villa.

The text reads: “Whitney, It’s time for you and Medhi to head off on your first date. #MehdiMania #11sWhitneyBitch”

As they relax in the sun post-bike ride with a jug of Sangria, the two enjoy a chance to get to know each other one-on-one.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.