Two brand new bombshells are heading into the Love Island 2023 villa to turn heads.

Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor are the latest singletons to join the cast of Love Island this summer.

The pair are ready to step on toes as they make an entrance into the villa fresh from last Friday night’s recoupling.

Here’s all you need to know about the two brand new Islanders…

Charlotte Sumner

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Charlotte Sumner. ©ITV Plc

Age: 30

From: Bournemouth

Occupation: Dental Nurse

Instagram username: @charlottesumner_x

On joining Love Island, Charlotte says: “Friends and family kept telling me to apply for Love Island so I thought, why not? The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right.”

She adds: “I’ll bring fun! I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl, I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls.”

On why she is currently single, Charlotte shares: “I’m single because I’ve not met someone who ticks all of the boxes and I’ve got quite a long list.”

Leah Taylor

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah Taylor. ©ITV Plc

Age: 27

From: Manchester

Occupation: Business Owner (Social Media Marketing)

Instagram username: @leahjtaylorr

Leah says of signing up for the show: “I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love. I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I’ve figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high.”

She adds: “I think I will bring lots of fun, positive vibes, good advice and hopefully all the love that I’m ready to give to the right guy.”

And Leah shares: “I’m single because I haven’t yet found a person who wants the same things as me. I’ve had some great experiences with love but nothing worth settling for.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.