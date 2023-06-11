Love Island spoilers! Mitchel brands Sammy a "snake" as he makes a move on Molly

It’s all about Molly in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Last Friday night saw the first dumping of the series as George Fensom left the villa.

He was left single following a recoupling after three brand new bombshells join the cast in their first week.

Tonight, after Jess chose Sammy in the re-coupling, he pulls Molly for a chat to see where her head is at.

Love Island: SR10: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly and Sammy chat. ©ITV Plc

Telling her she looks beautiful, Sammy says: “At the end of the day, I don’t wanna come across way in your face, but at the same time, I don’t wanna waste my time.”

Molly replies: “I’m not closing myself off, I’m not doing that because it’s way too early, so you don’t have to think I’m out of bounds, because I’m not.”

And it seems their conversation has not gone unnoticed.

Watching on from the day beds, Mitchel says to Ella & Tyrique: “Sammy’s a snake… he’s just coupled up with Jess.”

Tyrique agrees: “Yeah, he grabbed Molly quickly.”

The next morning, Zachariah also decides to come clean to Molly about how he’s feeling. He admits: “I feel like I needed to say something right now, I’m definitely just trying to put myself out there right now, I’m definitely thinking about you.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Molly chat. ©ITV Plc

But with both Sammy & Zachariah’s feelings made clear, where will Molly stand?

Later the boys are transported to the world of Wall Street in new challenge Absolute Bankers.

Each boy emerges from a giant bank vault where they must grab as much Love Island cash as possible, and stuff it into their money pouch. Next, they deposit their cash on the weighing scales, to see which gift they can buy for the girl of their choice, before deciding who to kiss.

When it’s Zachariah’s turn, he chooses to kiss Molly, instead of Catherine. With his fellow Islanders left shocked, how will Catherine and Mitchel react?

Love Island: SR10: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders take part in the ‘Absolute Bankers’ challenge: Mitchel kisses Molly in front of Whitney, Catherine and Ella. ©ITV Plc

Come nightfall and a text arrives: “Islanders, it’s time to put on your best fit, as tonight you’re having a denim party! #ItsInTheJeans #LetsGetLit”

As the Islanders don their best denim, the Islanders cheers to their first full week in the Villa.

But with questions still hanging in the air after the challenge, will Zach pull Catherine for a chat?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.