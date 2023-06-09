Love Island: SR10: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather for a recouping. Ella, Jess, Whitney, Catherine, Ruchee and Molly sit as the boys stand: André, Mitchel, George, Sammy, Medhi, Tyrique and Zachariah. ©ITV Plc

Tonight’s Love Island sees the very first recoupling of summer’s 2023 season – and one boy is left heading home.

Fresh from arriving in the villa on Monday – and the entrance of THREE new bombshells – this evening sees a dramatic end to the first week.

Mitchel receives a text which reads: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling.

Love Island: SR10: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly and Mitchel chat. ©ITV Plc

“The girls will each choose which boy they want to recouple with. The boy not picked to be in a couple will be dumped from the island immediately. #LeaveItToTheLadies #BroBye”

Ahead of the recoupling, new boy Sammy comes clean to Mitchel on how he’s feeling after his dates with Ella, Molly and Jess.

He says: “I can’t lie, Molly was my favourite. I want to get to know her. At the end of the day, she said to me she was open to getting to know other people as well”

Mitchel responds: “Do your thing, get to know the girls. Let the best man win”

With Molly keen to get to know other people – and admitting she may have met Sammy previously – Mitchel later tells her: “I don’t want to give you the energy I think you deserve, when you’re not going to give me any reciprocation back. I’d rather let you do your thing.”

He adds: “No one compares to you right now. I’m still gonna adore you, I still think you’re great…I don’t wanna cuddle and all that stuff anymore, I wanna sit back and I want you to explore your options.”

Meanwhile Mehdi lays on the charm with Whitney at the firepit.

Love Island: SR10: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy. ©ITV Plc

She later confesses in the beach hut: “He is literally my vibe, Mehdi is definitely one of my top boys, he’s giving.”

The next morning Whitney sits down with George in the den and tells him: “You’re a dark horse, you’ve got layers to you.”

George agrees: “I’m like a lasagna, I’m just dropping lasagna game. You’ve got the cheeky side, you’ve got the funny side, and more of a sensitive and a deeper side.”

George admits in the Beach Hut: “The energy that she gives isn’t like any other energy of the current girls in here, and I love that.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.