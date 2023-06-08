Love Island spoilers! Mehdi makes a move on Whitney while new bombshell turns heads

In tonight’s Love Island Mehdi makes a move on Whitney while a brand new bombshell makes an entrance.

At the start of this evening’s episode, the Islanders gather around the firepit to play a game of ‘Ready, Sex, Go’.

In the challenge, a sex position is announced as two couples race to be the first to demonstrate it. The couple that gives the most accurate demonstration gets to read out a dare before selecting the Islander of their choice to complete it.

New bombshell Whitney is the first up to do a dare and is tasked with giving one of the boys a sexy pole dance.

Love Island: SR10: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ruchee and Medhi during the challenge. ©ITV Plc

Molly is then dared to snog the three Islanders she has the most sexual tension with as she chooses to kiss Zachariah, Mitchel and Tyrique.

After kissing Zachariah first, she moves on to Mitchel as he says: “I can taste Zach.”

Zachariah is then chosen to snog the Islander he’d most like to have a sneaky link with if his current partner wasn’t in the Villa, leaning in to kiss Molly for the second time.

As they share a lengthy kiss, Mitchel says: “Oi bro, come up for air yeah!”

After the game, Mitchel tells Whitney he’s only got eyes for Molly and is closed off from getting to know the other girls. Does Molly feel the same?

The next morning, Mehdi pulls new bombshell Whitney for a chat and tells her: “I like your personality, obviously you are confident.

“I need someone that is confident enough to know what she wants. All the girls are beautiful, but what I’m looking for is brains”

Whitney agrees: “Yeah, I like intelligence as well, I’m very intellectual.”

When she quizzes him on his top two in the Villa, Mehdi reveals: “You.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep4 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Medhi and Whitney. ©ITV Plc

But with Mehdi making his feelings known, how will Whitney respond?

Later that day, unbeknownst to the Islanders, a brand new bombshell is set to enter the Villa, taking three girls of his choosing on a date in the new-look hideaway terrace as it opens its doors for the first time this series.

Ella is first to get a text, which reads: “Ella, I’m waiting to date you on the hideaway terrace. I’ll give the other two girls a shout later.”

As Ella glams up and heads over, what will she make of the brand-new bombshell? And which other two girls will he date next?

Love Island2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.