Love Island 2023 has introduced a brand new bombshell for the new summer series – meet Whitney Adebayo.

Monday evening saw Maya Jama welcome this year’s cast before revealing that the public had voted for who should couple with who in the first episode.

But the pairs weren’t together long as the first bombshell of the series Zachariah Noble made his entrance.

Whitney.

Now Whitney Adebayo is on her way into the villa to step on toes.

Meet Whitney

Whitney is a 25-year-old Entrepreneur from London. You can find her on Instagram under the username @whitbrownsx.

She says she’ll bring “good vibes” to the villa: “I can be really silly and funny but I can also get deep. It depends on the person and the situation but I am a very adaptable person, I know how to read the room.”

Whitney adds: “Why would you not want to date me? I’ve got triple B’s – bum, boobs and brains.”

Asked why she is currently single, Whitney shared: “I’m too much to handle sometimes, maybe people are intimidated by me. I know what I want and I’m very picky.”

She continues: “I can fall in lust but I don’t fall in love quickly. My big thing is trust, I’ve got to trust you fully before I can give you my heart. I won’t give you my heart for free, you’ve got to earn it.”

In tonight’s episode we see Whitney make her entrance before heading on a date with André.

A text sent to the villa reads: “André, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch”

André.

Before André leaves, the other boys give him a pep talk as Tyrique says: “You got this. You’re the man, be yourself. Bring it home for the lads.”

But what will the brand new bombshell make of him?

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.