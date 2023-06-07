Love Island spoilers! A brand new bombshell causes a stir in the villa

Another brand new bombshell makes an entrance on Love Island tonight.

This evening’s episode first begins with a date for new couple Zachariah and Catherine.

Zachariah and Catherine head up to the terrace to enjoy a romantic fruit and chocolate platter in private. As they pop open a bottle of bubbles, and Catherine feeds Zachariah a strawberry, she quizzes him: “Did you go in knowing you were gonna pick me?”

Love Island: SR10: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah and Catherine. ©ITV Plc

Zachariah confirms: “Yes, for sure. I’d be silly not to…. This was just completely 100% natural”

Meanwhile Tyrique is ready to get his graft on.

When Jess asks him how things are going with Ella, he says:” Obviously, it’s going well but I’m not closed off, I’ve said that from the jump to everyone.”

He then tells Jess: “You looked sexy this morning” and adds: “You’re a good kisser.”

As Tyrique plays the field what will Ella make of his flirting with Jess?

Later, whilst relaxing on the sunloungers, André receives a text which reads: “André, Whitney is waiting for you at the beach for a champagne date! Please get ready to leave the Villa. #BigDayForDre #BaeWatch”

Unable to hide his excitement, he exclaims in the beach hut: “You’ve made my day!”

Love Island: SR10: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: André. ©ITV Plc

Huddling together with the boys, they give him one final pep talk. Tyrique says: “You got this. You’re the man, be yourself. Bring it home for the lads.”

But as André heads to the beach for his first date with Whitney, what will the brand new bombshell make of him?

As night falls, the Islanders celebrate the arrival of new bombshell Whitney.

Love Island: SR10: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney.

Mitchel invites Molly to the notorious Love Island terrace to have some alone time while Tyrique is keen to progress things with a certain someone on the day beds.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.