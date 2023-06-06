Love Island: SR10: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders during the ‘Wary Tales’ challenge. Molly and Jess. ©ITV Plc

Love Island’s new summer series continues tonight as secret stories are revealed.

Fresh from last night’s opening episode, this evening’s show first sees the girls wasting no time getting to know new arrival Zachariah.

Jess admits: “He’s really handsome, and I feel like he’s playing it cool – I like that.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zachariah. ©ITV Plc

And Catherine confesses: “I am enjoying getting to know André, but I feel like when Zach came in and he spoke I was like ok…he may be a bit of me…”

Meanwhile, George decides to pull Molly for a chat to see where her head is at.

Having told the girls last night that she has a “strong connection” with Mitchel, Molly goes on to tell George which other boys she’s keen to get to know a bit better.

George admits to Molly that, “ I do find you attractive, do you know what I mean? So I’d be interested to keep chatting to you.”

Later on and a text arrives announcing a new challenge.

Molly reads: “Islanders, It’s time to find out each other’s secret stories in today’s challenge. #DontJudgeABookByItsCover #TellingTales”

It’s girls versus boys as the Islanders play ‘Wary Tales’ where the secret stories of the Islanders are exposed. After reciting a ‘wary tale’, each Islander will then kiss who they think it belongs to.

Which girl once snogged five guys in one night? Who got it on in a portable outdoor toilet? And which Islander once tried to charm a mother and daughter at a party?

Love Island: SR10: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders during the ‘Wary Tales’ challenge. Mitchel, Tyrique, André, Zachariah, George and Mehdi. ©ITV Plc

With revelations aplenty, and 11 saucy snogs – will things end happily ever after for the couples?

That evening, whilst getting to know Ruchee on the day beds, Zachariah receives a text which reads: “Zachariah, it’s now time for you to make your decision on which girl you’d like to couple up with. Can all Islanders gather round the firepit. #Powermove #Gameon”

Who will Zachariah choose? And as a result, which boy will be single?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.