Love Island 2023 spoilers: Meet first bombshell Zachariah Noble

Love Island 2023’s summer series kicked off tonight and already a first bombshell is on their way.

Monday evening saw Maya Jama welcome this year’s cast to the show’s iconic villa in Mallorca.

In a twist, it was the public that voted for who should couple with who in the first episode.

Maya makes her entrance. Credit: ITV

But the pairs won’t be together long as brand new bombshell Zachariah Noble is on his way to step on toes.

Zachariah is a 25-year-old Personal Trainer & Basketball Player from South East London. You can find him on Instagram under the username @zachariah_noble97

On entering Love Island, he says: “I always say, ‘you only grow as a person when you take yourself out of your comfort zone’ and I think it’s something that’s so far out of my comfort zone, I’d be silly not to give it a go.

“Being 25, I’m at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.”

He adds: “I’m a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.”

Asked why he’s currently single, Zachariah shares: “I’m not going to be young forever and it would be nice to meet someone and get some good holiday pictures whilst I’m still looking half decent!”

And he reveals: “I do believe in love at first sight, I think that you can sense people’s energies as soon as you meet them.

“Love isn’t something you pick to be in, it’s something that happens when it happens.I wouldn’t say I’m closed off but I like things to be really natural and organic.”

Meanwhile, discussing his ‘icks’, Zachariah admits: “I’ve got two and they’re both really stupid; Bad handwriting – I’ve got terrible handwriting so they’d need to have better handwriting than me and twerking, I really don’t like twerking!”

Love Island continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.