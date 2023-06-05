The first Islanders at the firepit. Credit: ITV

The brand new series of Love Island kicks off tonight on ITV2 with a huge twist.

Ruchee and Jess are the first Islanders on this summer’s cast to arrive in style.

As the two girls get to know each other they are greeted by the surprise arrival from the next Islander as for the first time ever both boys and girls will enter the Villa together.

Mitchel, Ella and André are next in before host Maya Jama makes an epic entrance.

As the Islanders gather at the firepit, Maya gets to know them a little better before quizzing them on what type of Islanders they are hoping to couple up with in the Villa.

Model Ella tells Maya: “Looks wise, I’d say tall with nice teeth”

Ruchee agrees and adds: “Height, fashion-sense and someone I can bring home to my family because I’m so family-orientated.”

Jess says: “My type’s a pretty boy, with Turkey teeth!”

Maya tells the Islanders: “Well you have all had a bit of time to get to know each other, however, I have got some news…”

Maya reveals that the decision of who the Islanders will couple up with has already been made for them by the public.

Maya gathers the five Islanders in the garden as the first coupling of the series gets underway.

Maya makes her entrance. Credit: ITV

One by one, the remaining five Islanders enter the Villa and find out the result of the public vote.

Before Maya reveals the results it appears Ella and Tyrique already know each other…

Who will be paired with who as the couples await their fate?

Once all the Islanders are coupled up, Maya makes her exit from the Villa as she says: “I think it’s fair to say on Love Island you should 100% expect the unexpected!”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.