The winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023 has been crowned in tonight’s final results.

The sixteenth series of Britain’s Got Talent came to an end on ITV1 tonight and we now know who won this year’s BGT after the results of the public poll.

Eleven acts made the grand final, each performing live one last time tonight to win viewer votes.

In a tense announcement, hosts Ant & Dec first unveiled the top three as dancer Lillianna Clifton, magician Cillian O’Connor and comic Viggo Venn.

It was then revealed that the winner of Britain’s Got Talent was comedian Viggo Venn.

He’s won a spot on the Royal Variety Performance plus a £250,000 prize.

Cillian finished in third place while Lillianna was runner up.

> Britain’s Got Talent 2023 voting figures: See Voting stats and percentages HERE!

During the final the acts all performed live as judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli offerd up their comments.

Alongside the top three, the finalists were Bruno’s golden buzzer dance group Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, Amanda’s golden buzzer singer Olivia Lynes, special golden buzzer dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou, singer Malakai and aerialist pair Duo Odyssey.

Joining them were wildcard act, ‘pants guy’ Tonikaku who was chosen by the judges. Simon said of the decision: “We just had to have him in the final. It wouldn’t be the same without him.”

The marathon final show began at 7:30PM this evening as the acts competed for victory.

The week saw five nights of live shows and 40 semi-final performances with two acts making it through to tonight’s final.

As always, the public vote alone determined the winner after lines opened via phone, mobile and online.

Are you happy with tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results? Tweet us @tellymix!

Also on tonight’s BGT final was a special performance from the cast of Les Misérables with a guest appearance from BGT star Susan Boyle.

BGT will be back next year and applications to audition are open now.

You can catch up with this year’s series online now via ITVX.