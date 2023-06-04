Who is the Britain's Got Talent 2023 wild card REVEALED!

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec and Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli. ©Thames

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 judges have picked a special wild card act for tonight’s live final.

In Friday’s last live show, Simon Cowell confirmed there would be a lucky eleventh act making the final tonight.

Simon and fellow judges Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli decided one of the top three acts who missed out to be given a second chance.

Those in the running were singer Abi Carter-Simpson, choir Johns’ Boys, guitarist Harry Churchill, beatboxer MB15 and comedian Tonikaku.

After a tense deliberation between the judges, it was decided Tonikaku will join this year’s finalists in the live grand final.

He finished third in Friday’s semi-final. Simon said: “We just had to have him in the final. It wouldn’t be the same without him.”

As the BGT wild card, Tonikaku will join the other finalists and be in with a chance of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In each of the semi-finals in the week, two acts from each night’s show made it into the live final tonight on Sunday, 4 June.

Each evening, the act with the highest public vote went straight through to the final while the panel decided between the second and third placed acts who would join them.

Alongside Tonikaku, the finalists are schoolboy magician Cillian O’Connor, teenage dancer Lillianna Clifton, Bruno’s golden buzzer dance group Ghetto Kids, singer Travis George, variety act Viggo Venn, Amanda’s golden buzzer singer Olivia Lynes, special golden buzzer dancer Musa Motha, singer Amy Lou, singer Malakai and aerialist couple Duo Odyssey.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 final airs Sunday, June 4 on ITV. The live final airs from 7:30PM.

Judges Simon, Alesha, Amanda and Bruno will all offer up their comments but it will be viewer votes alone that determine the winner.

Together with the performances from the finalists, also taking to the stage will be the cast of iconic West End musical Les Misérables.