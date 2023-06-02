Friday Britain's Got Talent semi-final line up: Here's who's performing tonight

Here’s who’s on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 tonight with the acts appearing on in this evening’s (Friday, 2 June) show.

Today is the last semi-final show of the series as the remaining semi-finalists perform for the panel and audience at home.

Each night this week eight of the top 40 contestants will appear in the hope of impressing the public and panel in order to win a spot in the final.

Each evening two contestants will win their way into the live final in October, with the opportunity of winning a life changing £250,000 and a spot( on the bill|) at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In each episode, one act will be selected for the final by the viewers and another chosen by the judges between the next most popular acts with the public.

On the line up of this evening’s episode are…

Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 line up – Friday, 2 June

Unity

Dance group Unity got Simon Cowell’s second golden buzzer this year after their audition had the audience with a powerful and personal routine to the song The Village by Wrabel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Unity. ©Thames

Romeo & Icy

Dancing duo Romeo, 19, and Icy, 20 split the judges with their routine as Alesha said no to the pair. With Bruno ultimately joining Simon and Amanda in saying yes, Romeo & Icy made it through to the next round.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Romeo & Icy. ©Thames

Nurse Georgie Carroll

Nurse Georgie is a stand-up comedian who had the judges in stitches at her first audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Georgie Carroll. ©Thames

The Pixiebelles

The Pixiebelles are a singing and dance group from Manchester who performed their rendition of Be Our Guest from Beauty and the Beast at their first audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Pixiebelles. ©Thames

Cammy Barnes

At his audition, Barbershop owner Cammy Barnes won over the judges by singing Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo whilst playing the guitar.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cammy Barnes. ©Thames

Lillianna Clifton

13-year-old school girl Lilliana danced to Train Wreck by James Arthur at her first audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lillianna Clifton. ©Thames

Cillian O’Connor

13-year-old school boy Cillian O’Connor won his spot in the live shows with a series of magic tricks.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Cillian O’Connor. ©Thames

Tonikaku

At his first audition, comedian Tonikaku had the judges in tears of laughter as he got into various famous poses while ‘naked’.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tonikaku Akarui Yasumara. ©Thames

As well as performances from the acts, each weekend will also see a special guest performer as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they are one step closer to being crowned winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2023.

Performing on this evening’s semi-final will be the West End cast of The Wizard Of Oz.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs tonight Friday, 2 June on ITV1 at 8PM.

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals air nightly on ITV1.