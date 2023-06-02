Here’s a full recap of Friday’s fifth Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final performances and results – spoilers!

Today saw Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli return to the judges’ desk for the last time this week.

In every live show eight acts will perform and two will make it into the final. The judges will select one contestant to go through while fans at home will pick another.

In the fifth BGT results it was Cillian O’Connor who topped the viewer poll while Lillianna Clifton joined him after the judges’ vote off.

Recap the fifth round of semi-final performances below…

Romeo & Icy

First up this evening was dance duo Romeo & Icy who previously split the judges at their audition. Following their live show, Alesha and Amanda weren’t won over, Alesha told the pair: “I still don’t think this is good enough to win the show.”

Lillianna Clifton

Dancer Lillianna Clifton was up next and the panel had no shortage of praise for the youngster. Bruno exclaimed: “You really are a sparkling diamond of a dancer. Your technique is out of this world.”

Nurse Georgie Carroll

Third to perform this evening was stand up comedian Georgie. Amanda gushed: “What a tonic you are, all these amazing, hilarious jokes. Every single one of your jokes landed. You were bang on tonight.”

Cillian O’Connor

Scbhoolboy magician Cillian O’Connor left the judges stunned with his latest series of tricks. Simon said: “Honestly, there’s something about you, it’s the most amazing thing, really. You’re so good at what you do.”

The Pixiebelles

Musical theatre group The Pixiebelles performed a medley of songs from The Little Mermaid. “How could you not like that? That was brilliant!” Simon enthused.

Cammy Barnes

Singer Cammy Barnes sang Caledonia by Dougie MacLean with his guitar in the live semi-final. Amanda raved: “It was absolutely beautiful.”

Unity

Dance group Unity performed a routine to Scars to Your Beautiful by Alessia Cara. “That was bloody fantastic! That’s what I call a moment” said Simon, who gave the group a golden buzzer in the auditions.

Tonikaku

Closing the episode tonight was Tonikaku who returned with more ‘naked’ poses, this time which were British themed. Bruno described the act as “deliciously demented” while Simon branded Tonikaku as one of the funniest BGT acts ever.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finals continue all this week on ITV1.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.