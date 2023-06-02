Britain's Got Talent 2023 finalists REVEALED! Meet the acts in the final

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 finalists are confirmed: Who’s in the final? Here’s all you need to know about them.

After five nights of live shows and 40 semi-final performances the public have now chosen the 10 acts who will perform in Sunday night’s live final and in for a chance of winning a life-changing £250,000 and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

The 10 finalists will be joined by one judges’ wildcard chosen from the acts that made the top three in the semi-finals.

Following tonight’s show acrobats Giang Brothers and comedy singer Micky P Kerr join dancers DVJ, father and son singing duo Tim and Jack, comedian Robert White, singer Gruffydd Wyn Roberts, singer Donchez Dacres, singer Calum Courtney, comedian Lost Voice Guy and the D-Day Darlings in the final.

Britain’s Got Talent Final airs on Sunday, 4 June 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 finalists

Amy Lou

In her semi-final, singer Amy Lou performed And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going from the musical Dreamgirls. “I feel like with you, it’s written in the stars. Tonight you are shining, it was incredible and you blew the roof off,” Alesha said.

Musa Motha

Closing the first live show of the week was golden buzzer dancer Musa Motha who got a standing ovation for his routine. “That was so epic, what a fabulous performance!” said Amanda while Simon added: “I’m lost for words… that was… I’ve run out of adjectives!”

Duo Odyssey

In the semi-finals, aerial pair Duo Odyssey took to the air above the stage with an impressive routine. Alesha raved: “In your audition you took us to heaven and tonight you took us to hell and I loved it.”

Malakai

Simon’s golden buzzer act, singer Malakai reduced Bruno to tears performing O Mio Babbino Caro in the live shows. Bruno said: “You are a gift of god! It’s incredible to have a boy like you producing this divine sound!”

Travis George

22-year-old Travis from South Wales returned to the stage with a performance of Bring Him Home from Les Misérables. “It was subtle, it was beautiful it was effective!” declared Bruno.

Ghetto Kids

Bruno’s golden buzzer act Ghetto Kids from Uganda had the audience on their feet with their semi-final performance. Bruno said: “You are so uplifting, you are so addictive. Each of every one of you is a beam of light. Simply irresistible!”

Olivia Lynes

Amanda Holden’s golden buzzer act Olivia Lynes stunned once again in the live shows with a pitch perfect rendition of Into The Unknown from Frozen II.

Viggo Venn

Norwegian high-viz fan Viggo Venn came armed with a microphone and recorder for his semi-final performance and left the judges in stitches. “I nearly burst my guts” Bruno enthused.

Lillianna Clifton

The judges had no shortage of praise for dancer Lillianna Clifton’s routine in the semi-final routine. Bruno exclaimed: “You really are a sparkling diamond of a dancer. Your technique is out of this world.”

Cillian O’Connor

Scbhoolboy magician Cillian O’Connor left the judges stunned with his semi-final tricks. Simon said: “Honestly, there’s something about you, it’s the most amazing thing, really. You’re so good at what you do.”

Alongside the ten currently confirmed finalists there will also be an extra wild card act, to be revealed, as chosen by the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent’s grand final airs on Sunday, 4 June at 9PM.