Tonight's Britain's Got Talent semi-final line up of contestants on Thursday

Here’s tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final line up with the contestants appearing in this evening’s (Thursday, 1 June) show.

Tonight is the penultimate semi-final of the series as eight contestants perform for the panel and audience at home.

Over the next five evenings, eight of the top 40 semi-finalists will perform in a bid to impress the public and judges in order to secure a spot in the final.

In every show two acts will make it into the live final on Sunday, with the opportunity of winning a cash prize of £250,000 and a place on the bill at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In each show, one act will be selected for the final by the judges and another picked by viewers.

Up on this evening’s episode are…

Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 line up – Thursday, 1 June

Felix Clements

24-year-old teacher Felix Clements was surprised by his kids in the audience at his audition as he performed a dance routine to impress the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Felix. ©Thames

Kimoon Do

31-year-old magician Kimoon Do won over the judges at the auditions with a sleight of hand card trick and a touch of comedy.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Kimoon Do. ©Thames

Duo Odyssey

Couple Sophia and Maks from Liverpool make up Duo Odyssey who are aerial performers.

Boycanto

Boycanto are a theatre group who performed their rendition of Revolting Children from Matilda The Musical at their audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Boycanto. ©Thames

Noodle

Virtual singing ‘cat’ Noodle performed Feeling Good by Nina Simone at their unique audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Noodle. ©Thames

Malakai

13-year-old Malakai won a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell for his performance of Pie Jesu.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Malakai Bayoh. ©Thames

Chicken Shed

Inclusive musical theatre group Chickenshed won a golden buzzer from Alesha after performing a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Chicken Shed. ©Thames

MB14

Ant & Dec gave their golden buzzer to 28-year-old beatboxing artist Mohamed aka MB15 who used his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: MB14. ©Thames

As well as performances from the acts, every episode will also feature a special guest act as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.

Joining on this evening’s show will be reigning BGT winner, stand up comedian Axel Blake.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs tonight (Thursday, 1 June) on ITV1 at 8PM.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi finals continue nightly all this week on ITV1.