The fourth line up of acts for tomorrow’s (Thursday, 1 June) Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s semi-final have been revealed.

The Britain’s Got Talent contestants in the live shows were chosen by the judges earlier this month.

After acts auditioned for the panel earlier in the series, a total of 40 semi-finalists have been confirmed, including the record eight golden buzzer contestants.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec and Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli. ©Thames

The final 40 will now perform in the semi- finals to win an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will choose one contestant to make the final while the judging panel – Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli – will choose another.

Meet the acts in the fourth semi-final below…

Thursday’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final line up

Felix Clements – Dancing PE teacher.

Noodle – Virtual feline singer.

Chickenshed – GOLDEN BUZZER – inclusive theatre company who performed to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé to win a golden buzzer from Alesha.

MB15 – GOLDEN BUZZER – 28-year-old beatboxing artist Mohamed who got the golden buzzer from Ant & Dec.

Kimoon Do – Magician and comedian who impressed at his audition with a card trick.

Boycanto – All male musical theatre group.

Duo Odyssey – Aerial hoop duo made up of couple Sophia and Maks from Liverpool.

Malakai – GOLDEN BUZZER – 13-year-old singer who performed Pie Jesu to get a golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

They will join the qualifiers from tonight’s show – Dance group Ghetto Kids and singer Travis George – alongside comedian Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou.

Thursday will also see a guest performance from reigning winner Axel Blake.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finals take place all this week on ITV.

The live final will be on 5 June.