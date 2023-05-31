Britain's Got Talent 2023 results: Two more acts confirmed for Sunday's final

Tonight’s latest Britain’s Got Talent 2023 results are in with two more acts making it through to Sunday’s final.

Dance group Ghetto Kids and singer Travis George are the third pair of ten finalists on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 this year.

The BGT 2023 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges following seven weeks of auditions and tonight saw the third of five semi-finals.

Eight more acts performed to try and win one of two places in the live final.

Taking to the stage this evening were dance group Notorious, singer Dylan B, Yo-Yo duo Toy Toy Toy, comedian Markus Birdman, the mysterious Miki Dark, singer Travis George, guitarist Harry Churchill and Bruno’s golden buzzer act Ghetto Kids.

In each semi-final the public vote for one contestant to vote through to the final at the weekend.

The judges – Bruno Tonioli , Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden – will determine the second act in the final from the next top two contestants in the viewer vote.

In the results this evening, hosts Ant and Dec announced the top three contestants as chosen by the public as Ghetto Kids, Travis George and Harry Churchill.

With the most votes and heading straight into the final were Ghetto Kids.

Each judge then voted for their favourite between Travis and Harry. Alesha and Bruno voted for Travis while Amanda and Simon voted for Harry. With the judges’ vote split, the decision reverted to the public vote. With the most votes, Travis went through to the final alongside Ghetto Kids.

They will join the current finalists which include comedian Viggo Venn, singer Olivia Lynes, dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou.

The Top 10 acts will face off in the grand finale this weekend.

As ever contestants are going head to head to win the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a huge cash prize

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finals air nightly this week on ITV1 and ITVX.

Together with the acts, each semi-final show will also feature a special guest performance with singer James Arthur taking to the stage this evening.