Here’s who’s on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 tonight with the contestants appearing in this evening’s (Wednesday, 31 May) show.

This evening is the third semi-final show of the series as eight more acts perform for the panel and viewers.

Over the next five nights, the final 40 contestants will perform live in a bid to impress viewers at home and judges in order to win a spot in the final.

Each episode two acts will go through the live final on Sunday, with a chance of winning an incredible £250,000 and a place on the bill at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance.

In each episode, one act will be selected for the final by the judges and another by viewers.

Up on the line up of tonight’s show are…

Who’s on Britain’s Got Talent tonight?

Ghetto Kids

Ghetto Kids are a dance group aged 5 – 13 from Uganda won got Bruno hitting his golden buzzer halfway through their routine.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghetto Kids. ©Thames

Notorious

Young dance group Notorious performed a fast paced school classroom themed routine to a medley of tracks at their audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Notorious. ©Thames

Toy Toy Toy

Duo Naoto and Shu from Japan perform impressive tricks with Yo-yos.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Toy Toy Toy. ©Thames

Markus Birdman

53-year-old Markus Birdman is a stand-up comedian who had the judges in tears of laughter at his original audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Markus Birdman. ©Thames

Travis George

22-year-old Travis from South Wales performed Stars from Les Misérables in a standout audition that won a standing ovation.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Travis George. ©Thames

Dylan B

12-year-old school boy Dylan stunned the panel after his performance of Listen by Beyoncé at his audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dylan B. ©Thames

Miki Dark

At his audition, Miki Dark invited Simon on stage and went on to seemingly set his head on fire in a dangerous act.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Miki Dark. ©Thames

Harry Churchill

11-year-old school boy Harry Churchill is a guitar player who performed a Queen medley at his first audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Harry Churchill. ©Thames

It’s quite a varied selection of acts and we’ve no idea which two will be voted into the final!

As well as performances from the semi-finalists, each night will also feature a special guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.

Joining this evening’s live show will be singer James Arthur.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs tonight Wednesday, 31 May) on ITV1 at 8PM.

