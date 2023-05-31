Here’s who’s on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 tonight with the contestants appearing in this evening’s (Wednesday, 31 May) show.
This evening is the third semi-final show of the series as eight more acts perform for the panel and viewers.
Over the next five nights, the final 40 contestants will perform live in a bid to impress viewers at home and judges in order to win a spot in the final.
Each episode two acts will go through the live final on Sunday, with a chance of winning an incredible £250,000 and a place on the bill at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance.
In each episode, one act will be selected for the final by the judges and another by viewers.
Up on the line up of tonight’s show are…
Who’s on Britain’s Got Talent tonight?
Ghetto Kids
Ghetto Kids are a dance group aged 5 – 13 from Uganda won got Bruno hitting his golden buzzer halfway through their routine.
Notorious
Young dance group Notorious performed a fast paced school classroom themed routine to a medley of tracks at their audition.
Toy Toy Toy
Duo Naoto and Shu from Japan perform impressive tricks with Yo-yos.
Markus Birdman
53-year-old Markus Birdman is a stand-up comedian who had the judges in tears of laughter at his original audition.
Travis George
22-year-old Travis from South Wales performed Stars from Les Misérables in a standout audition that won a standing ovation.
Dylan B
12-year-old school boy Dylan stunned the panel after his performance of Listen by Beyoncé at his audition.
Miki Dark
At his audition, Miki Dark invited Simon on stage and went on to seemingly set his head on fire in a dangerous act.
Harry Churchill
11-year-old school boy Harry Churchill is a guitar player who performed a Queen medley at his first audition.
It’s quite a varied selection of acts and we’ve no idea which two will be voted into the final!
As well as performances from the semi-finalists, each night will also feature a special guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.
Joining this evening’s live show will be singer James Arthur.
Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs tonight Wednesday, 31 May) on ITV1 at 8PM.
The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals air all this week on ITV1 and ITVX.