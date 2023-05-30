The third line up of acts for tomorrow’s (Wednesday, 31) May Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s semi-final have been revealed.

The BGT 2023 semi-finalists were chosen by the judges earlier this year after weeks of auditions.

After hundreds of acts performed for the panel, a total of 40 contestants made the semi-finals, including the lucky golden buzzer acts.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Bruno hits the golden buzzer. ©Thames

The top acts will now perform in the live shows to win an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the public will pick one contestant to go through to the final while the judging panel – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon – will pick the second.

See who’s on the latest semi-final below…

Tomorrow’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 third semi-final line up

Notorious – School dance group.

Dylan B – 12-year-old singer who performed Beyoncé’s hit Listen at his audition.

Toy Toy Toy – Yo-Yo performing duo from Japan.

Markus Birdman – Stand up comedian.

Miki Dark – Danger act who set Simon’s head on fire during the auditions.

Harry Churchill – 11-year-old school boy guitarist.

Travis George – 22-year-old who performed Stars from Les Misérables in the auditions.

Ghetto Kids – GOLDEN BUZZER – Dance group aged 5 – 13 from Uganda who are Bruno’s golden buzzer act.

As ever, two of the line up will make the cut and head into Saturday’s grand final.

They will join the qualifiers from tonight’s show – comedian Viggo Venn and singer Olivia Lynes – and those from Monday’s first semi-final, dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou.

Alongside the performances from the acts, Wednesday’s show will also feature a guest performance from James Arthur.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi finals continue nightly on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM all this week.

A live grand final will take place on Sunday where viewers will crown the winner.