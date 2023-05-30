Here’s who’s on Britain’s Got Talent 2023 tonight with the contestants appearing in this evening’s (Tuesday, 30 May) show.

Tuesday is the second semi-final show of the series as another eight acts perform for the panel and audience at home.

Over the next five nights, the final 40 semi-finalists will perform in a bid to impress viewers at home and panel in order to win a place in the final.

In every show two acts will win their way into the live final in October, with a chance of winning an incredible £250,000 and a place( on the bill|) at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance.

In each semi-final, one act will be chosen for the final by the judges and another voted by viewers.

Up on this evening’s show are…

Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 line up – Tuesday, 30 May

Yo Highness

All-female dance group Yo Highness originally impressed the judges at their audition with a show-stopping routine. Bruno said: “You were a dazzling firework of talent.” The group got four yeses into the next round.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Yo Highness. ©Thames

Tia Connolly

15-year-old Tia Connolly wowed the judges at the auditions with a performance of I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston after being secretly put forward by her mum to audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tia Connolly. ©Thames

Nathan & Joanne

Ballroom and Latin dance duo Nathan & Joanne, aged 24 and 28 respectively, danced a Cha Cha Cha routine to Try Everything by Shakira at the auditions.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Nathan & Joanne. ©Thames

Lewis Fuller

Lewis Fuller performed All I Want by Kodaline with a magical twist in an audition that split the judges Alesha and Amanda found it “corny” and a “cheese fest” but Simon enthused : “This is exactly what the show should be looking for.”

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lewis Fuller. ©Thames

Viggo Venn

33-year-old Viggo from Norway performed a comedy dance routine to One More Time by Daft Punk at his audition. Simon buzzed the act but the other judges all said yes.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Viggo Venn. ©Thames

Johns’ Boys

At their first audition, all-male choir Johns’ Boys from Wales performed a pitch perfect rendition of Biblical by Calum Scott.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Johns’ Boys. ©Thames

Andrew Stanton

Andrew Stanton freaked out the judges and audience at his audition by first swallowing swords and then lifting Amanda with chains attached around his eyes.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Andrew Stanton. ©Thames

Olivia Lynes

11-year-old schoolgirl Olivia who performed Defying Gravity from the musical Wicked at her audition, winning a golden buzzer from Amanda.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia Lynes. ©Thames

As well as performances from the contestants, each night will also see a guest performer as the semi-finalists wait to find out the results.

Performing on this evening’s episode will be the cast of We Will Rock You.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs tonight Tuesday, 30 May on ITV at 8PM.

