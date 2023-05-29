The line up of acts for tomorrow’s (Tuesday, 30 May) Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s semi-final have been confirmed.

The BGT 2023 contestants were select by the judges earlier this month after seven weeks of auditions.

Hundreds of acts performed for the judges all around the UK with a total of 40 contestants making the live shows, including the golden buzzers.

The final 40 will now perform in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals in a bid to secure an all-important place in the live grand final where they could win a life changing £250,000 together with a spot on the bill of this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

In the semi-finals the viewers will choose one contestant to go through the final while the judges – Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli – will choose a second.

See who’s in the next semi-final below…

Tomorrow’s Britain’s Got Talent second semi-final line up

Yo Highness – All female dance group

Tia Connolly – 15-year-old singer who performed I Didn’t Know My Own Strength by Whitney Houston at her audition.

Nathan & Joanne – Salsa dance duo.

Lewis Fuller – Performer who combines singing with magic.

Olivia Lynes – GOLDEN BUZZER – 11-year-old singer who performed Defying Gravity.

Andrew Stanton – Daredevil sword swallower who freaked out the judges at his audition.

Johns’ Boys – All male choir from Wales who performed Biblical by Calum Scott at their audition.

Viggo Venn – Comedic variety act who Simon buzzed at the auditions.

Who do you think will make it through to the weekend’s final?

The two lucky acts will join those from Monday’s semi-final, dancer Musa Motha and singer Amy Lou.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds continue nightly all this week on ITV1 and ITVX.

The live grand final will take place on Sunday.