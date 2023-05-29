Here’s tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-final line up with the contestants performing on this evening’s show.

This evening is the first semi-final of the series as the opening eight contestants perform for the judges and audience at home.

Over the next five evenings, eight of the final 40 semi-finalists will appear in a bid to impress the public and panel in order to secure a spot in the final.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec and Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli. ©Thames

Each evening two contestants will go through to the live final on Sunday, with a chance of winning an incredible £250,000 and a place at the 2023 Royal Variety Performance.

In each show, one act will be chosen for the final by the judges and another by viewers.

Up on Monday’s semi-final are…

Tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent 2023 line up – Monday, 29 May

United 2 Dance – Ballroom and Latin group aged 9 – 11

Gamal John – GOLDEN BUZZER – 36-year-old singer who performed It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World at his audition

Ichikawa – comedian who performed a series of ‘wind’ tricks

Enzo Weyne – magician and illusionist

Parkour Collective – parkour trio

Abi Carter-Simpson – 30-year-old primary school teacher who performed her own original comedy song on the ukulele

Amy Lou – 34-year-old receptionist who sang Listen by Beyonce

Musa Motha – GOLDEN BUZZER – 27-year-old dancer Musa Motha who performed a contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’

It’s quite a varied selection of acts and we’ve no idea which two will be voted into the final!

As well as performances from the acts, each weekend will also feature a special guest as the semi-finalists wait to find out if they’ve made the final.

Joining tonight’s semi-final will be former Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity who will perform a special routine ahead of their upcoming tour.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 airs tonight Monday, 29 May on ITV at 8PM.

The Britain’s Got Talent 2023 semi-finals return weeknights on ITV.