The first line up of contestants for tonight’s (Monday, 29 May) Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s semi-final have been revealed.
The BGT 2023 contestants were chosen by the judges earlier this month.
After acts auditioned for the panel all around the UK, a total of 40 semi-finalists have made the cut, including the golden buzzer contestants.
They will now perform in the live shows in the hope of securing an all-important place in the live grand final where a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.
In the semi-finals the viewers will decide one contestant to go into the final while the judges – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon – will decide another.
Meet the acts in the first live show below…
Musa Motha
27-year-old dancer Musa Motha performed a contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ at the auditions after revealing how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer. The inspiring routine won a special golden buzzer from all of the panel.
Enzo Weyne
At the auditions, illusionist Enzo performed a vanishing trick that stunned the judges – only to reveal exactly how he did it and fool them once more.
Abi Carter-Simpson
30-year-old primary school teacher Abi performed her own original comedy song on the ukulele at her audition.
Ichikawa Koikuchi
42-year-old comedian Ichikawa performed a series of ‘wind’ tricks at his unique audition.
Amy Lou
34-year-old sunbed receptionist Amy from the West Midlands performed Listen by Beyoncé to wow the judges in the auditions.
Parkour Collective
At this year’s auditions, The Parkour Collective – made up of George, Ed and Travis – shocked the judges with their jaw dropping routine on the stage and across the judges’ desk.
Gamal John
36-year-old Gamal John stunned the panel with his cover of James Brown classic It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World at the auditions, getting a golden buzzer from Bruno.
United 2 Dance (KLA)
At their audition, ballroom and Latin group United 2 Dance, aged 9 – 11, danced to a medley of tracks and got a standing ovation from the judges and audience.
This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds continue nightly all this week on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM. A live final will air on 4 June.