Britain's Got Talent 2023 first semi-final line up revealed - Meet tonight's contestants

Who's on Britain's Got Talent 2023 tonight? Monday, 29 May

Posted by Kayleigh Jade
britains got talent 2023 semi final monday line up
The first line up of contestants for tonight’s (Monday, 29 May) Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s semi-final have been revealed.

The BGT 2023 contestants were chosen by the judges earlier this month.

After acts auditioned for the panel all around the UK, a total of 40 semi-finalists have made the cut, including the golden buzzer contestants.

They will now perform in the live shows in the hope of securing an all-important place in the live grand final where a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

In the semi-finals the viewers will decide one contestant to go into the final while the judges – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon – will decide another.

Meet the acts in the first live show below…

Musa Motha

27-year-old dancer Musa Motha performed a contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ at the auditions after revealing how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer. The inspiring routine won a special golden buzzer from all of the panel.

Musa Motha
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Musa Motha. ©Thames

 

Enzo Weyne

At the auditions, illusionist Enzo performed a vanishing trick that stunned the judges – only to reveal exactly how he did it and fool them once more.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Enzo Weyne.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Enzo Weyne. ©Thames

 

Abi Carter-Simpson

30-year-old primary school teacher Abi performed her own original comedy song on the ukulele at her audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi Carter-Simpson.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi Carter-Simpson. ©Thames

 

Ichikawa Koikuchi

42-year-old comedian Ichikawa performed a series of ‘wind’ tricks at his unique audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ichikawa.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ichikawa. ©Thames

 

Amy Lou

34-year-old sunbed receptionist Amy from the West Midlands performed Listen by Beyoncé to wow the judges in the auditions.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou. ©Thames

 

Parkour Collective

At this year’s auditions, The Parkour Collective – made up of George, Ed and Travis – shocked the judges with their jaw dropping routine on the stage and across the judges’ desk.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Parkour Collective.
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Parkour Collective. ©Thames

 

Gamal John

36-year-old Gamal John stunned the panel with his cover of James Brown classic It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World at the auditions, getting a golden buzzer from Bruno.

Gamal John
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gamal John. ©Thames

 

United 2 Dance (KLA)

At their audition, ballroom and Latin group United 2 Dance, aged 9 – 11, danced to a medley of tracks and got a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

United To Dance
Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: United To Dance. ©Thames

 

 

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds continue nightly all this week on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM. A live final will air on 4 June.

More on: Reality TV
