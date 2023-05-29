The first line up of contestants for tonight’s (Monday, 29 May) Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s semi-final have been revealed.

The BGT 2023 contestants were chosen by the judges earlier this month.

After acts auditioned for the panel all around the UK, a total of 40 semi-finalists have made the cut, including the golden buzzer contestants.

They will now perform in the live shows in the hope of securing an all-important place in the live grand final where a life changing prize of £250,000 and a spot on the bill of the Royal Variety Performance is up for grabs.

In the semi-finals the viewers will decide one contestant to go into the final while the judges – Amanda Holden, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon – will decide another.

Meet the acts in the first live show below…

Musa Motha

27-year-old dancer Musa Motha performed a contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ at the auditions after revealing how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer. The inspiring routine won a special golden buzzer from all of the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Musa Motha. ©Thames

Enzo Weyne

At the auditions, illusionist Enzo performed a vanishing trick that stunned the judges – only to reveal exactly how he did it and fool them once more.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Enzo Weyne. ©Thames

Abi Carter-Simpson

30-year-old primary school teacher Abi performed her own original comedy song on the ukulele at her audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi Carter-Simpson. ©Thames

Ichikawa Koikuchi

42-year-old comedian Ichikawa performed a series of ‘wind’ tricks at his unique audition.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ichikawa. ©Thames

Amy Lou

34-year-old sunbed receptionist Amy from the West Midlands performed Listen by Beyoncé to wow the judges in the auditions.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Amy Lou. ©Thames

Parkour Collective

At this year’s auditions, The Parkour Collective – made up of George, Ed and Travis – shocked the judges with their jaw dropping routine on the stage and across the judges’ desk.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Parkour Collective. ©Thames

Gamal John

36-year-old Gamal John stunned the panel with his cover of James Brown classic It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World at the auditions, getting a golden buzzer from Bruno.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gamal John. ©Thames

United 2 Dance (KLA)

At their audition, ballroom and Latin group United 2 Dance, aged 9 – 11, danced to a medley of tracks and got a standing ovation from the judges and audience.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: United To Dance. ©Thames

This year’s Britain’s Got Talent semi-final rounds continue nightly all this week on ITV1 and ITVX at 8PM. A live final will air on 4 June.