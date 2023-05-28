Britain's Got Talent 2023 guest performers revealed for live shows

Britain’s Got Talent has revealed a line up of guest stars performing in the 2023 live shows this week.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals air from Monday night at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Alongside the performances from the contestants there will be a number of special guest stars taking to the stage before the results are revealed each evening.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Bruno hits the golden buzzer. ©Thames

On Monday (29 May), former Britain’s Got Talent champions Diversity return to the stage for a performance from their upcoming tour.

On Tuesday (30 May), the cast of We Will Rock You will perform, featuring Brenda Edwards as Killer Queen and Lee Mead as Khashoggi.

On Wednesday (31 June), X Factor winner James Arthur will hit the spotlight ahead of the release of his new album.

On Thursday (1 June), last year’s winner, comedian Axel Blake will be back for more stand up.

On Friday (2 June), there will be a performance from the upcoming West End revival of The Wizard of Oz which features Diversity’s Ashley Banjo as the Tin Man and Jason Manford as The Cowardly Lion.

And on Sunday’s final (4 June), the cast of iconic West End musical Les Misérables will perform.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals will see the top 40 acts whittled down to just 10 for the final.

The live semi-finals will welcome back the acts who impressed the judges as well as the golden buzzer performers which this year feature eight acts after the judges ditched the rule that they could only press the buzzer once.

In each of the live semi-finals, eight contestants will perform with two making the final: The first finalist is chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent airs at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday to Friday this week.

The live final will take place on Sunday, 4 June.