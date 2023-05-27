Britain's Got Talent 2023 semi-finalists: Who's in the live shows?

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ant & Dec and Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Bruno Tonioli. ©Thames

Here’s a run down of all the acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s live semi-final shows so far.

The new series of BGT continued on Saturday night with its final round of auditions.

Ant & Dec are back in the wings for the latest season with Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon behind the judges’ desk.

As ever in the auditions, hopefuls were after three or more yeses to make it through in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

There was also the golden buzzer which was used more than ever this year to send acts straight into the live stages.

Meet the acts on Britain’s Got Talent’s semi-finals so far below…

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 contestants in the live shows

Ghetto Kids

Dance group Ghetto Kids, aged 5 – 13 from Uganda won performed a routine to a medley of songs with Bruno hitting his golden buzzer halfway through the act.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Ghetto Kids perform. ©Thames

Malakai

13-year-old Malakai stunned the judges and audience with a pitch perfect performance of Pie Jesu. “There’s only one word I can use to describe that… golden!” Simon declared before sending Malakai straight through to the live semi-finals.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Malakai Bayoh. ©Thames

Chicken Shed

Chickenshed performed a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé in the third episode of the series, winning a golden buzzer from Alesha.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep3 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Chicken Shed. ©Thames

Olivia Lynes

11-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Lynes gave a show-stopping performance of Defying Gravity from musical Wicked to win a golden buzzer from Amanda.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia Lynes. ©Thames

MB14

28-year-old artist Mohamed aka MB15 left the judges stunned as he used his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track, securing a golden buzzer from Ant & Dec.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep5 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: MB14. ©Thames

Gamal John

36-year-old singer Gamal John belted out It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown to get a standing ovation from the judges and audience – and Bruno to hit the golden buzzer for a second time.



Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Gamal John. ©Thames

Unity

Dance group Unity who had the audience in tears as they showcased a powerful and personal routine to the song The Village by Wrabel. Following Bruno’s lead, Simon hit the golden buzzer for a second time this year.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Unity. ©Thames

Musa Motha

27-year-old dancer Musa Motha told the judges how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer. Sharing how he had since learned to dance with crutches, he performed a stunning contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ to get the eighth golden buzzer of the series.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Musa Motha. ©Thames

The current acts in the live shows will be joined by 32 chosen by the judges from the successful auditionees.

The 40 semi-finalists will then compete in the live shows starting on Monday, 29 June at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.