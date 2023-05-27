Britain's Got Talent 2023 semi-finalists: Who's in the live shows?

Here’s a run down of all the acts on Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s live semi-final shows so far.
The new series of BGT continued on Saturday night with its final round of auditions.
Ant & Dec are back in the wings for the latest season with Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon behind the judges’ desk.
As ever in the auditions, hopefuls were after three or more yeses to make it through in the second stage where they could make the live shows.
There was also the golden buzzer which was used more than ever this year to send acts straight into the live stages.
Meet the acts on Britain’s Got Talent’s semi-finals so far below…
Britain’s Got Talent 2023 contestants in the live shows
Ghetto Kids
Dance group Ghetto Kids, aged 5 – 13 from Uganda won performed a routine to a medley of songs with Bruno hitting his golden buzzer halfway through the act.
Malakai
13-year-old Malakai stunned the judges and audience with a pitch perfect performance of Pie Jesu. “There’s only one word I can use to describe that… golden!” Simon declared before sending Malakai straight through to the live semi-finals.
Chicken Shed
Chickenshed performed a singing and dancing routine to Wonder by Naughty Boy ft. Emeli Sandé in the third episode of the series, winning a golden buzzer from Alesha.
Olivia Lynes
11-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Lynes gave a show-stopping performance of Defying Gravity from musical Wicked to win a golden buzzer from Amanda.
MB14
28-year-old artist Mohamed aka MB15 left the judges stunned as he used his vocals and a loop pedal to create a unique track, securing a golden buzzer from Ant & Dec.
Gamal John
36-year-old singer Gamal John belted out It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown to get a standing ovation from the judges and audience – and Bruno to hit the golden buzzer for a second time.
Unity
Dance group Unity who had the audience in tears as they showcased a powerful and personal routine to the song The Village by Wrabel. Following Bruno’s lead, Simon hit the golden buzzer for a second time this year.
Musa Motha
27-year-old dancer Musa Motha told the judges how he had his leg amputated after being diagnosed with cancer. Sharing how he had since learned to dance with crutches, he performed a stunning contemporary routine to ‘Runnin’ (Lose It All)’ to get the eighth golden buzzer of the series.
The current acts in the live shows will be joined by 32 chosen by the judges from the successful auditionees.
The 40 semi-finalists will then compete in the live shows starting on Monday, 29 June at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.