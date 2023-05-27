Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Kimoon Do. ©Thames

A close up magician stunned the Britain’s Got Talent judges this week.

BGT2023 continued on Saturday night with its final round of auditions.

Ant and Dec are back overseeing proceedings as hosts with judges Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Bruno Tonioli on the panel.

One of the acts taking to the stage this weekend was 31-year-old magician Kimoon Do.

He performed an incredible close up, sleight of hand card trick with a touch of comedy.

Simon reacted to the audition: “It is impossible to explain what just happened. I thought it was incredible”.

Amanda added: “This is just utterly charming, I thought it was brilliant.”

Alesha added: “The atmosphere you created was absolutely fantastic and I absolutely love your laugh as well. ”

And Bruno said: “I was watching it and I could not work how you did it. I’ve never seen such a charming guy doing magic.”

With the audience left wondering how he did his trick, Kimoon left the stage with four yeses into the next round.

Other acts appearing in this weekend’s episode included a ‘singing’ dog that performed an Alesha Dixon song, a stand up comedian and an aerial hoop duo.

As ever contestants need three or more yeses from the panel to get a place in the next stage where they could make the live stages.

The performers are competing to win a big cash prize and a the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance

Who will follow in the footsteps of series 15 victor Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Following the end of the auditions, Britain’s Got Talent continues Monday night with the first of five live semi-final shows.