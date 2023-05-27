Watch Britain's Got Talent singing dog perform to Alesha Dixon song

A dog who sings along to Alesha Dixon’s songs takes to the stage on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent’s new series wraps up its auditions stage on Saturday night with its final round of try outs.

Ant & Dec return overseeing proceedings from the sidelines, on hand to provide encouragement to hopefuls who head out to face the panel.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep8 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Michelle & Mouse. ©Thames

Bruno Tonioli, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell and Alesha Dixon make up the panel with Alesha the focus of one of this weekend’s acts.

Michelle and her dog Mouse step out on stage to perform to Alesha’s hit song Breathe Slow.

Could this be the singing dog act that Simon’s waited so long for?

Watch a teaser of the audition below…

Other acts on this weekend’s show include sleight-of-hand magician Kimoon Do and aerial acrobatics pair Duo Odyssey.

As usual hopefuls need three or more yeses from the judges to win a place in the next stage where they could make next week’s live semi-finals.

Contestants are performing to win a £250k cash prize and the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance

Britain’s Got Talent has showcased some of the most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

Who will follow series 15 winner Axel Blake and win the public vote to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Britain’s Got Talent 2023’s final auditions air Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

The live semi-finals follow all next week from Monday, 29 May – Friday, 2 June ahead of the grand final on Sunday, 4 June. As ever, viewer votes alone to determine who wins.