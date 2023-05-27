Here’s your first look at the final round of auditions of Britain’s Got Talent 203.

The latest series of BGT continues Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX.

Hosts Ant and Dec are back in the wings while behind the judges’ desk this year stars Alesha Dixon, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden with new judge Bruno Tonioli.

As always budding performers are after three or more yeses from the judges to secure a spot in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

Also back is the golden buzzer which sees select performers straight through to the semi-finals.

Meet the last acts performing this series below…

Susann The Robot

Susann The Robot hopes to impress the panel in the final auditions.

Pablo Bloom

Pablo Bloom sings for the judges.

Marcy Richardson

Marcy performs on an aerial hoop.

Marcos & Marcel

Silent comedy act perform a slapstick routine.

Georgie Carrollv

Nurse Georgie performs a stand-up comedy routine.

Dolly

Panto dame Dolly has fund with the judges.

Notorious

Young dance group perform a school classroom themed routine to a medley of tracks.

Musa Motha

Dancer Musa is hoping to win one of the final spots in the next round.

Michelle & Mouse

Michelle’s dog Mouse sings Breathe Slow by Alesha Dixon.

Kimoon Do

Comedy magician performs a sleight of hand card trick.

Dangerous Benito

Variety entertainer Dangerous Benito hopes to impress the panel with his act.

Britain’s Got Talent airs on Saturday night on ITV1 at 8PM.

You can watch episodes and catch up with the series online via ITVX.