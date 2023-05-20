Singing magician Lewis Fuller splits Britain's Got Talent judges

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lewis Fuller. ©Thames

A singing magician auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent judges this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest series continued this Saturday with more auditions.

Ant & Dec returned overseeing proceedings with Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden behind the judges’ desk.

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Lewis Fuller. ©Thames

One of the acts they met was Lewis Fuller who performed the song All I Want by Kodaline with a magical twist.

You can watch the audition below…

After the performances, the judges were split.

“Well that was different… but to be honest I think I thought the whole thing a bit corny,” Alesha commented before ultimately giving Lewis a yes.

Amanda added: “I agree I did find it a huge cheese fest. I don’t think I would want to see more of it.”

However Bruno also gave the audition a yes, leaving the decision with Simon.

“You’re going to have to spend a lot of time on this but this potentially could be amazing,” he said. “This is exactly what the show should be looking for.

“I thought it was an amazing audition. I’m saying yes so it doesn’t matter what Amanda says so congratulations!”

With a trio of yeses, Lewis made it through to the next round.

Other acts this weekend included a singing barbershop owner, a daredevil circus act and a science act that got Amanda involved in some on stage experiments.

In the competition acts must get three or more yeses from the judges to get a place in the second stage where they could make the live shows.

Alternatively, select hopefuls can get the golden buzzer which will put them straight through to the live shows with more than ever given out this series.

As usual contestants are hoping to win a £250,000 prize and an opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Britain’s Got Talent continues next Saturday night on ITV1 and ITVX with the last round of auditions for this year.