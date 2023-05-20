Britain's Got Talent act shocks judges with daredevil audition

Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep7 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Antony Torralvo. ©Thames

A daredevil act takes his audition to TERRIFYING heights on Britain’s Got Talent this weekend.

Britain’s Got Talent’s latest series continues this Saturday night on ITV1.

Ant & Dec return at the helm for the latest series as Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and new judge Bruno Tonioli make up the panel.

One of the acts tonight is Antony Torralvo who stacks chair, after chair balancing only on glass bottles!

The judges can barely watch as Antony climbs higher and higher above the stage before balancing on top of the shaking tower with just one hand.

You can watch a first look at the audition below…

In the competition hopefuls are after three or more yeses from the judges to get a place in the next round where they could make the live stages.

Alternatively, a select lucky hopefuls can get the golden buzzers which will see them straight through to the live semi-finals.

BGT’s latest series is currently airing Saturday nights on ITV1.

The performers are going head to head to win a £250k cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance

Who will follow in the footsteps of series 15 victor Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned Britain’s Got Talent 2023 winner?

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturday night at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.