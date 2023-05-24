The Great British Sewing Bee is back for its ninth series in 2023 – meet the line up of contestants on the cast!

Sara Pascoe is back to host with twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers once again competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young also return, ready to decide who stays and who goes in the contest to find Britain’s best amateur sewer.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 9PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Meet the contestants on Series 9 of The Great British Sewing Bee below…

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 cast

Maria

Maria. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 34

From: Fife

Occupation: A&E Nurse

Instagram username: @marzi_the_amble_stitcher

Costa Rica-born Maria is a self-taught sewer having first learned the basics of using a sewing machine from her mum.

Lizzie

Lizzie. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 49

From: Bristol

Occupation: Creative Director, Graphic Design

Instagram username: @thebettysilk

Lizzie was taught to sew by her mum, who sadly passed away when she was young.

Tony R

Tony. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 53

From: Cornwall

Occupation: Postman

Instagram username: @tonyr.maker

Tony began properly sewing three years after a career change saw him decide to pull out his wife’s old sewing machine to sew a bag for his knitting.

Matthew

Matthew. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 30

From: Peterborough

Occupation: Dancer and Teaching Assistant

Instagram username: @hessewmatthew

Matthew learned how to sew when he was younger from his nan who was a tailoress.

Tony W

Tony W. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 33

From: Essex

Occupation: Teacher

Instagram username: @house_of_tony_makes

Teacher Tony taught himself to sew, beginning with vintage ‘easy sew’ patterns before moving on to more complex patterns.

Vicki

Vicki. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 30

From: Lincolnshire

Occupation: Police Dispatcher

Instagram username: @whatvickimade

Vicki first began sewing as a child with lessons from her gran and has even attempted to make her own wedding dress.

Catherine

Catherine. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 34

From: West Sussex

Occupation: Senior Games Designer

Instagram username: @catmoomie

Catherine invested in a sewing machine after buying her first home and has been sewing ever since.

Lauren

Lauren. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 30

From: Walsall

Occupation: Sales Assistant, Home Furnishings Company

Instagram username: @madebylaurentedstone

Mum Lauren first began sewing when she decided to make a quilted memory blanket, using her children’s baby clothes.

Mia

Mia. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 20

From: Surrey

Occupation: Student

Instagram username: @miasartyfarty

Mia fell in love with sewing during the pandemic and is now planning to begin a degree in costume design at university.

Fauve

Fauve. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 26

From: Swansea

Occupation: Trainee Solicitor

Instagram username: @sew_fauve

Fauve began sewing five years after making a peg bag at a class and quickly became hooked.

Asmaa

Asmaa. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 46

From: Cardiff

Occupation: Consultant Breast Surgeon

Instagram username: @sewgical_endeavours

Asmaa would watch and learn from her grandmother who was a seamstress during the Iraq and Iran War, where she escaped from age 14.

Gillie

Gillie. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Age: 73

From: Nottingham

Occupation: Retired Secretary and HR Manager

Gillie started sewing at the age of seven after her mother taught her how to thread a needle.

