The Great British Sewing Bee is back for its ninth series in 2023 – meet the line up of contestants on the cast!
Sara Pascoe is back to host with twelve of Britain’s most talented home sewers once again competing to win one of TV’s toughest creative challenges.
Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young also return, ready to decide who stays and who goes in the contest to find Britain’s best amateur sewer.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 9PM on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Meet the contestants on Series 9 of The Great British Sewing Bee below…
The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 cast
Maria
Age: 34
From: Fife
Occupation: A&E Nurse
Instagram username: @marzi_the_amble_stitcher
Costa Rica-born Maria is a self-taught sewer having first learned the basics of using a sewing machine from her mum.
Lizzie
Age: 49
From: Bristol
Occupation: Creative Director, Graphic Design
Instagram username: @thebettysilk
Lizzie was taught to sew by her mum, who sadly passed away when she was young.
Tony R
Age: 53
From: Cornwall
Occupation: Postman
Instagram username: @tonyr.maker
Tony began properly sewing three years after a career change saw him decide to pull out his wife’s old sewing machine to sew a bag for his knitting.
Matthew
Age: 30
From: Peterborough
Occupation: Dancer and Teaching Assistant
Instagram username: @hessewmatthew
Matthew learned how to sew when he was younger from his nan who was a tailoress.
Tony W
Age: 33
From: Essex
Occupation: Teacher
Instagram username: @house_of_tony_makes
Teacher Tony taught himself to sew, beginning with vintage ‘easy sew’ patterns before moving on to more complex patterns.
Vicki
Age: 30
From: Lincolnshire
Occupation: Police Dispatcher
Instagram username: @whatvickimade
Vicki first began sewing as a child with lessons from her gran and has even attempted to make her own wedding dress.
Catherine
Age: 34
From: West Sussex
Occupation: Senior Games Designer
Instagram username: @catmoomie
Catherine invested in a sewing machine after buying her first home and has been sewing ever since.
Lauren
Age: 30
From: Walsall
Occupation: Sales Assistant, Home Furnishings Company
Instagram username: @madebylaurentedstone
Mum Lauren first began sewing when she decided to make a quilted memory blanket, using her children’s baby clothes.
Mia
Age: 20
From: Surrey
Occupation: Student
Instagram username: @miasartyfarty
Mia fell in love with sewing during the pandemic and is now planning to begin a degree in costume design at university.
Fauve
Age: 26
From: Swansea
Occupation: Trainee Solicitor
Instagram username: @sew_fauve
Fauve began sewing five years after making a peg bag at a class and quickly became hooked.
Asmaa
Age: 46
From: Cardiff
Occupation: Consultant Breast Surgeon
Instagram username: @sewgical_endeavours
Asmaa would watch and learn from her grandmother who was a seamstress during the Iraq and Iran War, where she escaped from age 14.
Gillie
Age: 73
From: Nottingham
Occupation: Retired Secretary and HR Manager
Gillie started sewing at the age of seven after her mother taught her how to thread a needle.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs on BBC One on Wednesdays.