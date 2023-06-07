The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants and results so far from series 9

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 has arrived on BBC One – meet the contestants and see the results so far!
The Great British Sewing Bee is back this year for its ninth series with 12 new budding sewers competing.
Host Sara Pascoe will oversee ten weeks of competition as contestants face a new brand new range of challenges to test their skill, talent and creativity.
As ever, scrutinising every stitch are judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young who will decide which sewers progress and who heads home.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.
The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants and results so far
Lizzie – 49-year-old Creative Director from Bristol
Instagram username @thebettysilk
Tony – 53-year-old Postman from Cornwall
Instagram username @tonyr.maker
Matthew – 30-year-old Dancer and Teaching Assistant from Peterborough
Instagram username @hessewmatthew
Tony W – 33-year-old Teacher from Essex
Instagram username @house_of_tony_makes
Vicki – 30-year-old Police Dispatcher from Lincolnshire
Instagram username @whatvickimade
Lauren – 30-year-old Sales Assistant from Walsall
Instagram username @madebylaurentedstone
Mia – 20-year-old student from Surrey
Instagram username @miasartyfarty
Fauve – 26-year-old Trainee Solicitor from Swansea
Instagram username @sew_fauve
Asmaa – 46-year-old Consultant Breast Surgeon from Cardiff
Instagram username @sewgical_endeavours
ELIMINATED EPISODE 3: Maria – 34-year-old A&E Nurse from Fife
Instagram username @marzi_the_amble_stitcher
ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Gillie – 73-year-old Retired Secretary and HR Manager from Nottingham
ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Catherine – 34-year-old Senior Games Designer from West Sussex
Instagram username @catmoomie
The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers
The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.
In the next episode (14 June), taking on the fast fashion industry, the second most polluting industry in the world, Sara Pascoe welcomes back Reduce Reuse Recycle week.
First, the sewers attempt a zero-waste pattern for a pair of trousers, which involves complex mathematical skills to work out how to create the pattern pieces without leaving a scrap of waste fabric.
In the Transformation Challenge, the sewers use up a mountain of waste tote bags to create a garment. Finally, the sewers have been asked to source second-hand crochet blankets to create a made-to-measure outfit.
Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.