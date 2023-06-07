The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants and results so far from series 9

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 has arrived on BBC One – meet the contestants and see the results so far!

The Great British Sewing Bee is back this year for its ninth series with 12 new budding sewers competing.

Host Sara Pascoe will oversee ten weeks of competition as contestants face a new brand new range of challenges to test their skill, talent and creativity.

The Great British Sewing Bee judges Esme Young, Patrick Grant with this year’s sewers. Credit: BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

As ever, scrutinising every stitch are judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young who will decide which sewers progress and who heads home.

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesdays at 9PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 contestants and results so far

Lizzie – 49-year-old Creative Director from Bristol

Instagram username @thebettysilk

Tony – 53-year-old Postman from Cornwall

Instagram username @tonyr.maker

Matthew – 30-year-old Dancer and Teaching Assistant from Peterborough

Instagram username @hessewmatthew

Tony W – 33-year-old Teacher from Essex

Instagram username @house_of_tony_makes

Vicki – 30-year-old Police Dispatcher from Lincolnshire

Instagram username @whatvickimade

Lauren – 30-year-old Sales Assistant from Walsall

Instagram username @madebylaurentedstone

Mia – 20-year-old student from Surrey

Instagram username @miasartyfarty

Fauve – 26-year-old Trainee Solicitor from Swansea

Instagram username @sew_fauve

Asmaa – 46-year-old Consultant Breast Surgeon from Cardiff

Instagram username @sewgical_endeavours

ELIMINATED EPISODE 3: Maria – 34-year-old A&E Nurse from Fife

Instagram username @marzi_the_amble_stitcher

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Gillie – 73-year-old Retired Secretary and HR Manager from Nottingham

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Catherine – 34-year-old Senior Games Designer from West Sussex

Instagram username @catmoomie

The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

The Great British Sewing Bee airs Wednesday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

In the next episode (14 June), taking on the fast fashion industry, the second most polluting industry in the world, Sara Pascoe welcomes back Reduce Reuse Recycle week.

First, the sewers attempt a zero-waste pattern for a pair of trousers, which involves complex mathematical skills to work out how to create the pattern pieces without leaving a scrap of waste fabric.

In the Transformation Challenge, the sewers use up a mountain of waste tote bags to create a garment. Finally, the sewers have been asked to source second-hand crochet blankets to create a made-to-measure outfit.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.