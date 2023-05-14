Britain’s Got Talent: SR16: Ep6 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Yo Highness. ©Thames

Here’s a first look at tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent as dance group Yo Highness take to the stage.

The latest series of BGT continues on this evening on ITV1 and ITVX.

Ant and Dec return to host the 2023 series with Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and new judge Bruno Tonioli making up the panel.

One of the acts performing this evening and looking to win over the judges are Yo Highness.

The all-female dance group bring sass, attitude, and incredible moves with a fierce dance routine.

You can watch a first look at the audition below….

Other acts hoping to impress on this weekend’s episode include PE teacher Felix Clements who performs a dance routine and Avalon Penrose who makes opera fun with a delicious mess of glitter, paint, confetti and more.

As ever, contestants need at least three or more yeses to secure a spot in the second stage where they could make the live semi-finals.

There’s also the golden buzzer which will see five hopefuls which will put them straight through to the live semi-finals.

Acts are hoping to win a the chance to perform to royalty at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance and a huge cash prize

Britain’s Got Talent has delivered some of the most talked about performances and most memorable TV moments of the last decade and more, including Paul Potts, Diversity, Tokio Myers, Lost Voice Guy and of course superstar singer Susan Boyle.

Who will follow after series 15 victor Axel Blake and win over the public to be crowned BGT winner 2023?

Britain’s Got Talent continues tonight at 7:40PM on ITV1 and ITVX.